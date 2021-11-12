NORMAN, Okla. — Arkansas State's second-half surge could not overcome Oklahoma's hot shooting as the Red Wolves fell 101-89 in women's basketball Friday.
ASU (1-1) only trailed by nine at the half and outscored the Sooners 33-29 in the fourth quarter, but OU (2-0) shot 55.1 percent from the field to hold off the Red Wolves — including 67.9 percent in the first half and 78.6 percent in the first quarter.
“We trailed by 20-something with 4:55 left and three freshmen on the floor against Oklahoma, and we fought back,” ASU head coach Matt Daniel said. “We missed some defensive schemes and they had some kids hit some shots they don’t normally hit. I thought we did a good job of playing the scouting report. We missed some assignments late, but I am proud of the fight.”
Morgan Wallace led five ASU players in double-figure scoring, recording a career-high 23 points and 8 rebounds. The Little Rock native was 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, the most free throws made since Feb. 11, 2007 (Adrianne Davie, 16). Lauryn Pendleton scored 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including a perfect 3 of 3 from three-point range.
Trinitee Jackson and Jade Upshaw each added 14 points. Upshaw connected on 3 of 5 from deep in her return to her home state. Keya Patton rounded out A-State’s double-digit scorers with 13 points.
As a team, A-State shot 44.3 percent (27 of 61) from the field and an even 40.0 percent from 3 (8 of 20), while making 27 of 37 free throws.
Five players scored 10 or more for Oklahoma, led by 18 apiece from Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa. Taylor Robertson added 17 points on five made 3s while Emma Svoboda scored 14 with 8 rebounds. Skylar Vann scored 10 points off the bench for the Sooners. OU out-rebounded A-State 42-31.
Oklahoma caught fire with a 16-4 run to end the first quarter with a 27-18 lead. The Sooners stretched their lead to as much as 13 in the second period, but three Wallace free throws and a pair of Pendleton treys cut it to single digits before halftime, with OU owning a 49-40 lead at the break.
The Red Wolves cut it to six early in the third quarter on a 3-point play by Jackson before the Sooners closed on an 11-3 run that increased their lead to 72-54 after three quarters.
Oklahoma’s lead expanded to as much as 24 with less than five minutes remaining. A 13-2 Red Wolves run, which included 3s by Upshaw and Wilkerson, made it a 13-point game with just over 2 minutes to play.
The Red Wolves return home for a pair of games next week, first hosting McNeese State at 5 p.m. Monday before hosting Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday.