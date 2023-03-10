Sophomores help lead Indians to 1A final

Marked Tree sophomore center Jonah Walker (15) reaches for a rebound during a Northeast Arkansas Invitational game against Newport in December. The Indians play County Line tonight in the Class 1A state championship game at Hot Springs.

 Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS — Inexperience hasn’t been an issue for Marked Tree.

While the Indians have several key players among the 10 sophomores on their roster, their poise has impressed coach Barbara Wilburn, who acknowledges there’s something special about her 23rd basketball team at the school.

