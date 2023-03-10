Sophomores help lead Indians to 1A final

HOT SPRINGS — Inexperience hasn’t been an issue for Marked Tree.
While the Indians have several key players among the 10 sophomores on their roster, their poise has impressed coach Barbara Wilburn, who acknowledges there’s something special about her 23rd basketball team at the school.
“I really can’t put my finger on it, to be honest with you. They’re a young bunch and I really, really like them,” Wilburn said earlier this week. “I don’t think they fear anything, being so young. They work hard. There’s just something about them.”
Marked Tree (29-3) will take on County Line (44-0), the state’s last unbeaten team, in the Class 1A state championship game tonight in Hot Springs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
While County Line is playing in the state championship game for the second consecutive season, Marked Tree is in the finals for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Indians are seeking their second state title under Wilburn, whose 2001 team defeated Turrell for the AA crown in Pine Bluff.
Wilburn likes her team’s matchup tonight, although she has plenty of respect for County Line.
“They’re 44-0, so that’s an indication of how good they are. We have a big task ahead of us,” Wilburn said. “We just have to be ready and play the style of ball that we play. I just think it’s going to be a great matchup, I really do, and I just hope we prevail.
“Both of our logos are Indians, so one of the Indians are going to win. I’m hoping it will be the blue-and-gold Indians, not the red-and-white Indians.”
Marked Tree’s losses have come against Bay, Brookland and Marmaduke. The Indians carry a nine-game winning streak into the state final, a run that includes eight wins in the postseason.
A different player led Marked Tree in scoring during each game in the early rounds of the state tournament at Ozark. Jonah Walker, the Indians’ 6-foot-7, 215-pound sophomore center, scored 15 points and senior Donny Childs added 12 in the 63-49 first-round victory over Marvell-Elaine.
Sophomore point guard Kenyon Carter drilled five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points in the second round as the Indians edged The New School 56-54. Childs scored 14 points, Carter 12 and Walker 11 during a 56-44 semifinal victory over Brinkley.
“I’m just impressed with their poise, being 10th-graders. They’ve done a great job. This is a special bunch,” Wilburn said. “We try to prepare them the best way we can. Our practices are brutal. It’s just like a ballgame, the intensity. When we play ballgames, it’s the same thing as our practices.”
Sophomore Landon Lewis and junior Cameron Marshall are also among the regulars for the Indians. Sophomores Ladarrius Brown, Martavius Davis, Ja’kaymion Williams and Isaiah Malone have contributed off the bench along with senior Braylon Kennedy.
Wilburn said defense has been a key for Marked Tree.
“They’re 100 percent bought in on defense,” she said. “They’ve seen the benefit of what pressure defense and working hard every possession can do. I think our strength is our man-to-man defense.”
County Line had few close games in its march to 44-0. Its credentials include victories over Class 4A semifinalist Dardanelle, Class 3A finalist Bergman, Class 3A quarterfinalist Central Arkansas Christian and defending Class 2A champion Lavaca (twice).
In the state tournament, County Line has enjoyed victories of 70-47 over Bradley, 70-55 over Clarendon and 71-58 over Shirley.
The first-round victory over Bradley avenged a 44-41 loss to the Bears in last year’s state final.
“They’re hungry and they’re not going to want that to happen again on that big stage. My kids are young and they’re hungry,” Wilburn said. “We’re just going to go at it.”