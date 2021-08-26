JONESBORO — Valley View will play one of Mississippi’s largest schools tonight as the Blazer football team faces an out-of-state opponent for the first time.
The Blazers open the season against Southaven, Miss., at Central Dealerships Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
With 1,729 students, Southaven is the fifth-largest school in Mississippi’s largest classification (6A) for the state’s 2021-23 cycle, according to the Mississippi High School Activities Association. The Chargers are the equivalent of a Class 7A team in Arkansas with enrollment that would rank 12th in the Arkansas Activities Association’s upcoming 2022-24 cycle.
Valley View ended up scheduling Southaven on a one-game contract this year after being dropped by Manila before the 2020 season.
“Everybody in Arkansas was already in a two-year contract, and I had to find somebody out of state. There were four or five options,” Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said. “I felt like Southaven was close and I felt like it would be a really tough opponent, but it gave us a good option to play somebody who’s really good.”
Southaven finished with a 4-5 record last fall. The Chargers feature an elite recruit in defensive tackle Aaron Bryant, who announced his verbal commitment to Texas on Thursday afternoon. Dillon Williams, a safety for Southaven, also announced his commitment to Central Arkansas on Thursday.
Unfamiliarity with the opponent is Cockrell’s first concern about Southaven.
“We’ve never seen them before. We have a couple of films from last year, but they didn’t scrimmage and from what we understand, they have a new offensive coordinator,” Cockrell said. “We’re kind of going into the game blind. I think that’s what I’m most worried about, that we may not be as prepared because we’re not really sure what they’re going to do on both sides of the ball. We just have last year’s film and they had some really, really talented players. We’ll be prepared for what they did last year and try to move on the fly if it’s something different.
“They have a humongous D-I recruit in Aaron Bryant, a defensive lineman, 6-4 and 305. He’s been offered by everybody, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson. We’re going to know where he’s at, at all times, and from what we’ve seen on film from last year, they’re super athletic and can break one at any time from the running back position and want to throw it deep on the outside.”
Valley View, which was 5-5 in 2020, is coming off a strong performance in last week’s scrimmage at Pocahontas. The Blazers led 21-0 at halftime, when both teams removed their starters, and finished with a 21-6 victory.
Cockrell said Valley View had solid performances on each level of its defense.
“Mario Crawford played really well up front. I felt like we got good play out of Jaden Wells, Cooper Lutz and Brian Huff from the linebacker spots, and then Carson Winters and Jay Morman from the safeties really both had good games as well,” Cockrell said. “I felt like we were really, really physical, downhill. They didn’t throw it but probably four times in a half. That’s what we tried to harp on this week, trying to defend the pass.”
Sophomore quarterback Carson Turley finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, also completing 4-of-6 passes for 46 yards. Senior Keats Grantham added a 35-yard run and will also see playing time at quarterback tonight, Cockrell said.
Morman, the Blazers’ top running back, finished with 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
“I felt good about our physicality. I was worried about that a little bit going into it, but felt good about it,” Cockrell said. “Offensively we looked really good, did some good things. I felt good coming out of the scrimmage, but we obviously know this is going to be a tougher task and a lot of athletes on the field, a lot more speed. It’s going to be a different game.”