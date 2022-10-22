Stotts scores 43 to power Bay
NORFORK — Evan Stotts drilled eight 3-pointers in scoring 43 points Thursday evening, leading Bay to a 73-55 victory over Calico Rock in senior boys’ basketball at the Bobby D. Hulse Memorial Classic.
Justin Brannen added 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Yellowjackets (2-0).
Bay broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Calico Rock 23-6 to take a 45-24 halftime lead. The Yellowjackets led 62-46 after the third quarter.
Nettleton wins junior showdown
JONESBORO — Nettleton edged Valley View 14-13 Thursday night at Raider Field in a meeting of undefeated 5A-East conference junior high football teams.
Nettleton (9-0, 7-0 conference) scored the only points of the second half on Xavier Harrell’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. TJ Brown added the two-point conversion to give the Junior Raiders the lead.
Brown ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, also completing 3-of-5 passes for 20 yards. Harrell added 75 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Kieyln Hendrix led Nettleton in receiving with two catches for 14 yards.
Nettleton took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Brown’s 50-yard touchdown run. Valley View (7-1, 6-1 conference) tied the game on Keaton Mathis’ 2-yard run in the second quarter, followed by Troy Dale’s extra point for a 7-6 lead.
The Junior Blazers led 13-6 at halftime after Mathis scored on another 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Mathis led Nettleton with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, also completing 8-of-15 passes for 88 yards. Peyton Hicks added 58 yards on 15 carries for Valley View. Noah Ragsdale led the Junior Blazers in receiving with 48 yards on four catches.
Lee, Grisham power Greyhounds, 62-46
PANGBURN — Ethan Lee and Cade Grisham both posted a double-double Thursday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 62-46 victory over West Side Greers Ferry in senior boys’ basketball at the Pangburn Classic.
Lee scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-0). Grisham added 15 points and 10 rebounds, also blocking five shots. Braden Cox scored 11 points, while Harper Rorex passed for 10 assists for Sloan-Hendrix.
Sloan-Hendrix led 21-11 after the first quarter. West Side Greers Ferry pulled within 29-26 at halftime, but the Greyhounds pushed their lead back to 10 points, 49-39, at the end of the third quarter.
Stotts’ goal lifts A-State
NORFOLK, Va. — Darby Stotts scored with 28 seconds remaining Thursday night to lift the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win at Old Dominion.
With the win, A-State has victories in six of the last seven matches and moves to 8-5-2 overall and 6-2-0 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion falls to 5-8-2 overall and 3-4-1 in Sun Belt Conference action.
A dramatic final two minutes saw Old Dominion appear to score with just over a minute to play, but the flag was up and the play was deemed offside. A-State took advantage, playing the ball to the other end of the field earning a throw-in deep in the offensive zone.
After a throw in reached the penalty area, Stotts played the ball toward the left side and gathered for a shot to the left post past the Monarchs keeper for the tally. For Stotts, it was her second consecutive game with the game-winning score and her fifth goal on the season, all over the last seven matches.
Olivia Luther registered her second consecutive shutout between the posts for the Red Wolves. Luther stopped all five shots the Monarchs placed on goal to improve to 7-3-1 on the year with four shutouts.
The Red Wolves close the regular season with the final two matches at the A-State Soccer Park. Senior Day is Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ahead of the noon matchup against Southern Miss. The regular season finale is Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. against South Alabama.
Troy tops South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — DK Billingsley rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Brooks Buce made a career-long 51-yard field goal and Troy edged South Alabama 10-6 on Thursday night in the Battle for the Belt.
Troy (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight in the series, moved into the top spot in the West Division.
The Troy defense held South Alabama to 246 yards. Carter Bradley, ranked third in the Sun Belt with 282.3 yards passing per game, threw for just 215 yards for the Jaguars and was intercepted by Reddy Steward.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial moved into fourth on the FBS leaderboard with 513 career tackles.
Diego Guajardo made field goals of 32 and 41 yards for South Alabama (5-2, 2-1).