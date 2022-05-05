4A East tourneys pushed back
BROOKLAND — The start of the Class 4A East Region baseball and softball tournaments has been pushed back to Saturday because of inclement weather, tournament officials announced Thursday.
All first-round games will be played Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The semifinal, third-place and championship games will be played Monday.
The Class 3A Region 2 baseball and softball tournaments at Walnut Ridge were still set to start today as of Thursday afternoon, although tournament director Jacob Kersey said different scenarios are under consideration depending on field conditions this morning.
The Class 2A North Region baseball and softball tournaments at Carlisle are scheduled to start today, as are the Class 2A Central Region tournaments at South Side Bee Branch.
The Class 1A Region 2 baseball and softball tournaments at Marked Tree were postponed Thursday afternoon. Norfork led Marked Tree 4-1 in the fifth inning of their baseball game, while Mammoth Spring led Shirley 5-2 in the fourth inning of their softball game when play was halted. The tournament is set to resume today.
Two games were completed in both 1A-2 brackets. West Side Greers Ferry defeated Mammoth Spring 18-2 in baseball and ousted Marked Tree 3-1 in softball.
Nettleton, Batesville split two
JONESBORO — Nettleton and Batesville split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Wednesday, the Lady Raiders holding on for a 12-10 victory in the first game before the Lady Pioneers eked out a 7-6 triumph in the nightcap.
Nettleton scored nine runs in the second inning of the first game and led 12-4 before holding off Batesville. Ramsey Crum, Mekenzie Racy and Kate Golden finished with three hits each for the Lady Raiders, while Hannah Marsico, Eden White, Sydney Huntsman and Teagan Weaver had two each.
Marsico homered in the second deep and Racy belted a home run in the fifth. They finished with four RBIs each.
Madison Childers’ walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Batesville (10-11, 7-7 conference) in the second game. Nettleton (14-10, 7-7 conference) had tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, when Marsico homered.
Acelen Hart was 3-for-4 to lead Nettleton. Marsico, who drove in three runs, had two hits along with Golden and Gracelyn Pagan. Crum hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Stinnett lifts Brookland
BROOKLAND — Malachi Stinnett scored an unassisted goal with 20 minutes remaining in the first half Wednesday night, providing the margin of victory as the Bearcats edged Heber Springs 1-0 in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
The Bearcats (12-5-2, 6-3-1 conference) outshot the Panthers 28-9 to avenge last week’s loss at Heber Springs. Brookland will enter the 4A state tournament at Pulaski Robinson as the No. 2 seed from its conference, giving the Bearcats a first-round game against the No. 3 seed from 4A-West on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Lady Bearcats win 2-1
BROOKLAND — Mack Allen and Aaliyah Mahmoud scored one goal each Wednesday evening to lift Brookland to a 2-1 victory over Heber Springs in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Nichole Craig and Mallory Brookreson had assists as the Lady Bearcats (13-3-1, 7-2-1) picked up their fourth consecutive victory. Brookland will be the No. 2 seed from 4A-North in next week’s state tournament at Pulaski Robinson, giving the Lady Bearcats a first-round matchup with the No. 3 seed from 4A-West on Thursday at 1 p.m.
SBC honors Naglic, Rahm
JONESBORO — Arkansas State men’s golf junior Luka Naglic and senior Christofer Rahm have been named second-team All-Sun Belt Conference.
Named All-Sun Belt for the third time in his career, Naglic posted a stroke average of 72.69 this season to rank 11th among SBC golfers. Naglic played in the No. 1 spot of the lineup all season with each of his 29 rounds counting toward the team score. He was second on the team with 12 par or better rounds this season and finished top 10 in four of the 10 events. He was the top finisher for ASU at the Sun Belt Championship, placing tied for 16th.
Rahm played in the No. 2 spot of the lineup all six events in the spring and posted a 73.03 stroke average to rank 16th in the league. Playing all 29 rounds, Rahm had his score count toward the team score in 27 rounds. He led the team with 13 par or better rounds and placed 19th at the SBC Championship.
WBU wins AMC golf title
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Williams Baptist University men’s golf team won its first American Midwest Conference championship and also had its first individual champion Tuesday at Big Creek.
Chance Matthews won the individual title with a total score of 146, two strokes better than the second-place finisher. The Eagles had a round one score of 302, a round two score of 304, and final score of 606.
Matthews finished with a total score of 146 after shooting 71 and 75. Tyler Parr tied for third with a score of 149 after shooting 77 and 72. Jacob Webb tied for 12th with a score of 154 after shooting 78 and 76. Viktor Haglund tied for 16th with a score of 157 after shooting 76 and 81. Josh Uhlenhop tied for 27th with a score of 165 after shooting 79 and 86.
With their tournament victory, the Eagles qualify for the NAIA National Tournament to be held May 17-20 in Silvis, Ill.
WBU Coach Zane Wright was named Coach of the Year in the AMC when awards were announced after the tournament. Parr was named Freshman of the Year; Matthews was named first-team all-conference; Parr was named second-team all-conference, and Webb was an honorable mention choice.
Jones ‘fine’ after reported crash
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Stephen Jones, the owner’s son and an executive vice president for the Cowboys, updated his father’s condition to The Associated Press.
Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries.
A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details.