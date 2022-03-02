Blazers open with 13-0 rout
JONESBORO — Valley View opened its high school baseball season Tuesday with a 13-0 rout of Gosnell.
Slade Caldwell was 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Blazers. Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-2 with three RBI, while Ryan Collins belted a triple and drove in three runs.
Kannon Jones and Preston Watlington had two hits each and scored two runs each.
Grayson Becker (1-0) pitched three innings for the victory, allowing one hit while striking out seven batters. Caldwell worked two hitless innings, striking out two.
Pettit shines in Brookland victory
BROOKLAND — Jack Henry Pettit struck out 12 batters while pitching a two-hit complete game Tuesday as Brookland opened the high school baseball season with an 8-0 victory over Greene County Tech.
Pettit added an RBI triple for the Bearcats. Griffin Duvall was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Dax Webb was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored; and Weston Speir added a hit and two RBIs.
Brookland’s Jake Reece belted a two-run home run on the first pitch of his first high school at-bat. Mason Pankey added an RBI single for the Bearcats.
Rebels rumble to 12-0 victory
CHERRY VALLEY — Easton Hatch and Cash Gillis combined for a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday as Riverside routed Cross County 12-0 in high school baseball.
Hatch pitched three innings for the victory, striking out eight batters. Gillis struck out five over the last two innings.
Brayeson Timms was 2-for-3 and scored three runs for the Rebels. Hatch was 3-for-4 and drove in a run; Kaleb Tacker was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; and Madix Blake was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Lady Hurricane wins opener 13-3
JONESBORO — Jonesboro scored seven runs in the fifth inning Tuesday to pull away for a 13-3 victory over Rivercrest in the high school softball opener for both teams.
Peyton Church, Tessa Wilson, Rhea Bewley and Ella Kate Harris all drove in runs in the fifth for the Lady Hurricane.
Jonesboro took the lead with a four-run second inning. Wilson hit an RBI single, Justice Young a two-run double, and Hannah Henson an RBI double during the frame.
Harris took the win for Jonesboro, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven in six innings.
Jonesboro racked up 16 hits. Wilson, Young, Church, Bewley and Henson all managed multiple hits for the Lady Hurricane, with Young and Wilson producing three hits each.
Mendoza powers Valley View
MARION — Jose Mendoza scored three goals Tuesday to power Valley View to a 6-0 victory over Marion in high school boys’ soccer.
Wyatt Oldham, Logan Scott and Brody Dix added one goal each for the Blazers (1-0). Logan Scott had two assists, while Edgar Ruiz, Zac Reese and Brenden Camarata added one each.
Layne Rains had three saves in goal for the shutout.
Becklund leads Lady Blazers
MARION — Elizabeth Becklund scored three goals Tuesday to lead Valley View to a 6-0 rout of Marion in high school girls’ soccer.
Sierra Wester, Ellie Higgins and Maddie Teat scored one goal apiece for the Lady Blazers (1-0). Ellie Higgins, Josie Hargis and Leslie Ramirez finished with one assist each.
Molly Findley and Ally Holland combined for the shutout
Warriors, Blue Devils battle to tie
JONESBORO — Westside and West Memphis played to a 3-3 tie Tuesday in boys’ high school soccer.
Gabe Moody scored two goals and Grant Goodson one for the Warriors. Cooper Gauntt finished with two assists and Tanner Darr added one, while Hayden Alls had 10 saves in goal.
Lady Eagles win 2-0 in opener
MOUNTAIN HOME — Greene County Tech defeated Mountain Home 2-0 Tuesday in girls’ high school soccer.
Bailey Reddick and Mackenzie Souers each recorded a goal for the Lady Eagles.
Greene County Tech came up short in the varsity boys’ game, falling to the Bombers 3-0.