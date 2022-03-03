Ford earns All-GAC honor
RUSSELLVILLE — Former Brookland High School star Kalifa Ford, a junior guard at Oklahoma Baptist, was named to the All-Great American Conference first team on Wednesday night.
She is the fifth Bison to be named to the All-GAC squad and the second OBU player to earn first-team nods.
Ford helped spark a 10-game turnaround for the Bison, who finished 14-14. She was the only GAC player to rank in the top eight in field goal percentage (8th; 47.5%), scoring (4th; 17.4) and rebounding (2nd; 9.1).
Red Wolves finish seventh
HENDERSON, Nev. — Turning in a 3-under par round Wednesday, the Arkansas State men’s golf team finished seventh among 15 teams at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate.
ASU, which had an 866 team total moved up a spot with the 3-under par final round to place seventh in the field. The Red Wolves were second among five Sun Belt Conference programs in the field, finishing ahead of Louisiana-Lafayette (880), Coastal Carolina (885) and Georgia State (899). West Virginia won the event at 28-under par 836 with Arkansas-Little Rock second at 17-under par 847.
The 15-team field included 10 teams in the top-125 of the latest Golfstat Team Rankings.
Luka Naglic had the low round of the day among ASU players with a 2-under par 70 to tie for 16th with a total of 214 (-2). Naglic had one of three eagles on the day for the Red Wolves and added five birdies to his card.
Playing as an individual, Felix Krammer tied for 21st with his third-consecutive par or better round in the event at even-par 72 to finish at 1-under 215. Jack Madden followed a 3-under par second round with a final round 2-under par 70 and tie for 28th with a total of 217 (+1).
Christofer Rahm also tied for 28th, closing the event with back-to-back rounds of 1-over par 73. Devyn Pappas tied for 32nd, totaling 218 (+2), while Lucas Cena finished tied for 74th at 15-over par 231.
Bombers defeat Raiders
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home scored five runs in the first two innings Tuesday and went on to defeat Nettleton 11-3 in high school baseball.
Landon Webb doubled and drove in a run for the Raiders. Ethan Duffel and Maddox Hampton hit one double each, while Colby Miller joined Webb in driving in a run.
The Raiders drew 12 walks and stole seven bases, with Kaleb Tedder and Webb stealing two each.
Hampton and Seth Bishop pitched three innings each for Nettleton, which hosts Valley View today at 4:30 p.m.
Razorbacks rout Omaha
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ first midweek game of the 2022 season resulted in a rout as the No. 3 Razorbacks handled Omaha 15-3 on Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks, who have won nine straight midweek games dating to last season, improved to 5-2 on the year. Arkansas scored a season-high 15 runs on a season-best 15 hits.
Arkansas exploded for a combined 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings, powered by a pair of graduate transfers in Chris Lanzilli and Michael Turner. Lanzilli cracked a two-run double down the left field line in the bottom of the fourth before Turner hit a two-run shot in the fifth. Both Lanzilli and Turner finished the ballgame with three runs batted in.
Brady Slavens and Peyton Stovall also added home runs in the win. Stovall’s 398-foot blast to center was the first of his collegiate career.
Arkansas’ 13-game homestand continues this weekend with a three-game series against Southeastern Louisiana.
Blazer relay team wins at state
TEXARKANA — Valley View’s Libby Pollock, Daya Tucker, Madison Fischer and Morgan Rothwell won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay in the Class 4A-1A state swim meet.
Pollock, Tucker, Fischer and Rothwell also teamed up to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay. Other top-three finishers for the Lady Blazers included Tucker, who was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley, and Fischer, who was third in the 50 freestyle.