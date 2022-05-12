Westside falls in 4A softball
NASHVILLE — Westside suffered a 6-4 loss Thursday to Morrilton in the first round of the Class 4A state softball tournament.
The Lady Warriors finish the season 19-9.
In the 5A state tournament at Hot Springs, Greene County Tech routed Hot Springs Lakeside 10-0, earning a game against Greenwood or Little Rock Christian today at 2:30 p.m. Paragould exited the tournament with a 10-0 loss to Sheridan.
Mansfield ousted Riverside 5-2 in the Class 2A state tournament being hosted by South Side Bee Branch and Greenbrier. In other games involving area teams, Tuckerman played Parkers Chapel, Rector played Lavaca and East Poinsett County played Cotter.
Lincoln eliminated Hoxie 15-3 in the Class 3A state tournament at Harrison, while Booneville defeated Rivercrest 10-0.
Armorel defeated Western Yell County 11-1 in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Lady Tigers play Guy-Perkins today.
Lady Hurricane routs Hot Springs
EL DORADO — Jonesboro rolled past Hot Springs 8-2 Thursday in the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament.
The Lady Hurricane (15-2) advances to play Siloam Springs in the second round today at 10 a.m. The Jonesboro boys played El Dorado later Thursday.
In the Class 4A state tournament hosted by Pulaski Robinson, Valley View and Brookland earned victories early Thursday in the girls’ bracket. Valley View (13-10) defeated Prairie Grove 2-0, setting up a second-round match this morning at 10 against De Queen.
Brookland (14-3-1) defeated Dardanelle 2-1 in the girls’ tournament. The Lady Bearcats play Bauxite today at 2 p.m.
Dardanelle upset Valley View 4-3 in a first-round 4A boys’ game Thursday. Brookland played Harrison in another first-round 4A boys’ game.
Greene County Tech exited the Class 5A girls’ tournament with a 6-1 loss to Hot Springs Lakeside. Buffalo Island Central lost 4-2 to Decatur in the 3A boys’ soccer tournament at Harrison.