Rector falls in 2A baseball
BEE BRANCH — Rector suffered an 11-1 loss to Bigelow in Friday’s second round of the Class 2A state baseball tournament.
The Cougars (18-8) were one of three teams from the 2A-3 conference scheduled to play Friday. Riverside was scheduled to face Woodlawn and Buffalo Island Central, which defeated Mountainburg 4-1 in the first round Thursday, was set to play Melbourne in games later in the day.
In the Class 1A tournament at Arkadelphia, Hillcrest suffered a 9-1 loss to Mount Ida in the second round Friday. Manila lost 16-9 to Danville in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Thursday.
ASU’s Rogers hires assistant
JONESBORO — Arkansas State women’s basketball head coach Destinee Rogers announced the hiring of Ari Wideman as assistant coach Friday.
Wideman spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at San Jose State (2018-22). For the Spartans, she primarily coached the team’s point guards and was responsible for opponent scouting. Off the court, she led the daily operations of the program’s community outreach.
Before returning to her home state of California, the Chino Hills native spent nearly two years on the women’s basketball staff at Prairie View A&M, where she served as a graduate assistant and was involved in all aspects of game-day operations. She lettered four seasons at Nevada (2010-14) and finished her collegiate career ranked third in program history with 383 assists while being named an All-Mountain West performer as a senior.