Sports roundup

Greene County Tech’s Ellie Reddick (20) and Brookland’s Nichole Craig battle for possession during Monday night’s girls soccer game at Brookland. The teams tied 2-2.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

Jonesboro baseball opens with split

LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro opened its baseball season Monday by splitting two games, beating Pulaski Academy 12-2 before losing 7-5 to Pulaski Robinson.