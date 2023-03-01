Sports roundup

Jonesboro baseball opens with split
LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro opened its baseball season Monday by splitting two games, beating Pulaski Academy 12-2 before losing 7-5 to Pulaski Robinson.
The Hurricane scored 12 runs on eight hits in its victory over Pulaski Academy. Rylan Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored, while Will Thyer was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Charlie Dominguez and Meyer Maddox both doubled and drove in two runs each. Maddox Morrison drove in a run and scored twice, while Hudson Hosman also drove in a run. The Hurricane scored five runs in the second inning and six in the third.
Lance Davis pitched four innings for the victory, striking out seven while allowing one run on one hit and two walks.
Jonesboro led Robinson 3-0 before the Senators scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
Hosman was 2-for-4 with an RBI against Robinson. Dominguez drove in two runs, with Jones and Maddox adding one RBI each.
All four runs the Senators scored against Maddox, Jonesboro’s starting pitcher, were unearned. Maddox pitched three innings, yielding four hits and three walks while striking out five. Hosman pitched two innings and Nicholas Falls one in relief.
Jonesboro is scheduled to play Lonoke and Stuttgart on Thursday at Sylvan Hills.
Fifth-inning rally lifts Raiders
JONESBORO — Nettleton scored five runs in the fifth inning Monday and went on to defeat Westside 6-1 in high school baseball.
Raider pitchers Maddox Hampton and Ethan Duffel combined to hold Westside to three hits on 14 strikeouts. Hampton worked four innings as the starter, giving up one run on two hits while striking out nine batters. Duffel struck out five while giving up one hit over three innings.
Hampton doubled and drove in two runs. Zachary Bishop was 2-for-3 with a double; Duffel had a hit and an RBI; and Seth Bishop scored two runs.
Westside’s Easton Baldridge was 3-for-3 with a solo home run and also pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Gaige Zaffarano pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight batters while allowing six runs (four earned), five hits and six walks.
Marked Tree advances
OZARK — Marked Tree advanced in the Class 1A boys’ state basketball tournament Tuesday afternoon by defeating Marvell-Elaine 63-49.
The Indians advance to Thursday night’s quarterfinal game, where they will play today’s Nevada-New School winner.
Also Tuesday afternoon, Sloan-Hendrix exited the Class 2A boys’ state tournament at Rector with a 59-57 loss to Lavaca.
Hurricane soccer team wins 6-0
JONESBORO — Clay Glomski scored twice Monday as Jonesboro opened its senior boys’ soccer season with a 6-0 victory over Marion.
Glomski scored off Jafet Cid’s assist to open the scoring, then added a second goal from about 30 yards. Kevin Nunez scored in the middle of the field for Jonesboro’s third goal.
Cid scored off Isaac Gutierrez’s assist on the right side. William Felipe scored on a rebound off Gabriel Mata’s shot. Mata scored on an assist from Nunez from about 20 yards as the Hurricane scored all of its goals in the first half.
Calvin Hargis had the shutout in goal.
Jonesboro won the girls’ game 12-0. The Lady Hurricane led 10-0 at halftime.
Lady Bearcats, Lady Eagles tie 2-2
BROOKLAND — Brookland and Greene County Tech battled to a 2-2 tie Monday in girls’ high school soccer.
Abbi Brookreson and Aaliyah Mahmoud scored goals for Brookland, with Mallory Bristow and Nichole Craig picking up assists. Addy Davis and Ellie Reddick scored goals for GCT.
Brookland won the boys’ game 4-1.
EPC’s McCorkle fires perfect game
LEPANTO — East Poinsett County’s Keegan McCorkle threw a perfect game Monday as the Lady Warriors opened the season with an 11-0 victory over Pocahontas in high school softball.
McCorkle struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced. She was also 3-for-3 offensively with four RBIs on two home runs and a double.
Kelly Ann Lucas, Jaycee Davis and Mercedes Reel also had multiple hits for the Lady Warriors, with Lucas belting a home run. EPC had 12 hits as a team.
EPC scored five runs in the fifth inning. Riley Ashcraft doubled in the frame, with Davis, Cameron Argo and Lucas also adding hits.