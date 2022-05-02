Hampton, Pare set transfer plans
JONESBORO — Terry Hampton is staying in the state and Lincoln Pare is staying in the Sun Belt Conference.
The two former Arkansas State football players, both of whom entered the NCAA transfer portal recently, announced where they plan to transfer on Sunday. Hampton said he is committed to play for Arkansas next season as a graduate transfer, while Pare plans to suit up for Texas State.
Hampton, a senior from El Dorado, started six games last season before suffering a season-ending injury against Coastal Carolina. He started all 11 games in 2020, finishing with six tackles for loss and two sacks, and made two starts in 2019.
Pare, a sophomore from Germantown, Tenn., who entered the transfer portal after the Red Wolves concluded spring practice, led ASU last season with 455 yards rushing. He also played a role in the passing game with 27 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas State is also where former ASU quarterback Layne Hatcher transferred after the 2021 season. The Red Wolves play the Bobcats in San Marcos, Texas, on Nov. 19.
A-State cuts ties with tennis coach
JONESBORO — The Arkansas State University athletic department announced late Friday afternoon that Kel Lange’s contract as head women’s tennis coach will not be renewed.
“We want to thank Kel for his dedicated service as our head women’s tennis coach the past seven seasons,” Amy Holt, Acting Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, said in a university news release. “We appreciate everything he did for our women’s tennis program and student-athletes, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Lange spent the past seven seasons (2016-22) as the head women’s tennis coach at Arkansas State, which most recently completed the 2022 season with a 6-15 overall record.
“Arkansas State is an amazing place, and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve as the head women’s tennis coach,” Lange said in ASU’s announcement. “I am confident this program is in a better place than when I arrived, and I know our student-athletes will be successful in the future.”
BIC wins 2A-3 baseball title
RECTOR — Brayden Carmichael pitched five strong innings and also contributed offensively as Buffalo Island Central defeated Rector 8-4 Friday in the 2A-3 district baseball tournament championship game.
Carmichael struck out nine batters while allowing only one earned run during his stint on the mound. He also had a hit and drove in three runs for the Mustangs (15-2).
Alex Rangel pitched two scoreless innings for BIC, striking out four. Caden Howard was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Nick Patterson was 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Patterson struck out the side in the seventh inning Thursday to preserve the Mustangs 3-2 victory over Bay in the semifinals. He pitched a complete game, holding the Yellowjackets to two hits while striking out 15 batters.
Rangel doubled and scored BIC’s first run on an error. Hank Hurst’s infield single gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
Bay cut its deficit to 2-1 when Easton Fletcher stole second base, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Braden Littlefield’s RBI single gave BIC a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth and Bay plated a run in the seventh.
Fletcher pitched six innings, allowing five hits and three runs with only one being earned. He struck out nine.
Rector edged Riverside 4-2 in the semifinals as Cooper Rabjohn struck out 14 in a complete-game pitching effort.
JHS extends win streak
MARION — Eder Leal scored both goals Friday night as Jonesboro defeated Marion 2-0 for its 10th consecutive victory in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
The Hurricane (11-3, 11-1 conference) will have an opportunity to wrap up the 5A-East championship when it visits Nettleton this evening.
Leal scored a first-half goal off a cross from Gabriel Mata into the box. He added another goal in the second half from 30 yards off a long ball pass from Carlos Alvarado.
Calvin Hargis had three saves in goal.
Alvarado powers Lady Hurricane
MARION — Yajaira Alvarado produced another hat trick Friday night as Jonesboro rolled past Marion 5-1 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
Alvarado has 43 goals on the season after adding three in Friday’s victory for the Lady Hurricane (12-2, 10-2 conference). Jonesboro wrapped up at least a second-place finish in the 5A-East with the victory.
Alvarado opened the scoring four minutes into the game off of an Ayesha Uddin assist. Henley Rogers doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a close-range effort.
Uddin got on the end of a Keissy Hopes cross for the third goal halfway through the first 40 minutes.
In the second half, Alvarado completed the hat trick within 15 minutes with assists from Hopes and Brianna Pacheco.
GCT’s Benton records hat trick
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech’s Colby Benton recorded a hat trick to lead the Eagles to a 4-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer Friday.
Ryley McMains scored once for the Eagles off a header. Karson Eddings played the entire game in the goal for GCT to complete the shutout win, recording seven saves.
Souers sparks Lady Eagles
PARAGOULD — Mackenzie Souers led Greene County Tech to a 5-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East girls’ soccer Friday, recording a hat trick in her first game back after being sidelined by an injury earlier in the season.
Bailey Reddick and Maggie Cole each contributed a goal for Greene County Tech. Hannah Davis recorded five saves at the keeper position.