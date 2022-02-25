Region tournaments start today
JONESBORO — Regional high school basketball tournaments involving area teams in classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A have been rescheduled to start today.
First-round games will be played today and Sunday, followed by semifinal games on Monday and championship games Tuesday. State tournaments in all four classes will start Thursday, March 3.
First-round boys’ games today in the 4A East Region tournament at Highland include Brookland-Pulaski Robinson, 5:30 p.m., and Little Rock Mills-Pocahontas, 8:30 p.m. Sunday’s slate includes Forrest City-Valley View, 2:30 p.m., and Blytheville-Stuttgart, 5:30 p.m. East Region first-round girls’ games include Highland-Forrest City, 4 p.m. today; Pulaski Academy-Valley View, 7 p.m. today; Wynne-Southside, 1 p.m. Sunday; and Trumann-Lonoke, 4 p.m. Sunday.
First-round boys’ games in the 3A Region 2 tournament at Rose Bud include Osceola-Newport, 5:30 p.m. today; Riverview-Rivercrest, 8:30 p.m. today; Cave City-Walnut Ridge, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; and Manila-Rose Bud, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The girls’ first-round slate for 3A Region 2 includes Manila-Pangburn, 4 p.m. today; Clinton-Osceola, 7 p.m. today; Mountain View-Corning, 1 p.m. Sunday; and Hoxie-Harding Academy, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Boys’ first-round games in the 2A North Region at Carlisle include Marianna-Bay, 5:30 p.m. today; Buffalo Island Central-Carlisle, 8:30 p.m. today; Earle-Barton, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; and England-Rector, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The girls’ schedule features England-BIC, 4 p.m. today; Marmaduke-Carlisle, 7 p.m. today; Rector-McCrory, 1 p.m. Sunday; and Des Arc-Riverside, 4 p.m. Sunday.
First-round boys’ games in the 2A Central Region at White County Central include Melbourne-Bigelow, 5:30 p.m. today; Salem-Maumelle Charter, 8:30 p.m. today; Conway St. Joseph-Tuckerman, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; and Sloan-Hendrix-Marshall, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The girls schedule includes Melbourne-Conway Christian, 4 p.m. today; Quitman-Cedar Ridge, 7 p.m. today; Hector-Salem, 1 p.m. Sunday; and Tuckerman-Bigelow, 4 p.m. Sunday.
Boys’ first-round pairings in 1A Region 2 at Hillcrest include West Side Greers Ferry-Maynard, 5:30 p.m. today; Marked Tree-Concord, 8:30 p.m. today; Ridgefield Christian-Calico Rock, 2:30 p.m. today; and Izard County-Mammoth Spring, 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Girls’ games include Norfork-Marked Tree, 4 p.m. today; Mammoth Spring-Viola, 7 p.m. today; Hillcrest-Rural Special, 1 p.m. Sunday; and West Side Greers Ferry-Maynard, 4 p.m. Sunday.
ASU cancels baseball series
JONESBORO — Due to unplayable field conditions, Arkansas State baseball’s series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been canceled.
ASU will open its 2022 home slate at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosting Mississippi Valley State to open a seven-game home stand.
Nettleton to play today
SEARCY — Nettleton High School’s basketball games at Searcy have been rescheduled for today.
The girls’ game will start at 2 p.m., followed by the boys’ game.