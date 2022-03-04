Red Wolves to play two today
JONESBORO — Forecasts of showers and storms throughout the day Sunday forced a change in the Arkansas State baseball team’s weekend slate, moving Sunday’s contest up to today for a doubleheader with Illinois State at Tomlinson Stadium.
First pitch for the first half of the twinbill is set for noon, with the second game set to begin 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
Jonesboro rallies for victory
JONESBORO — Ella Kate Harris was 4-for-5 with a key double Thursday as Jonesboro defeated Trumann 10-5 in high school softball.
Harris belted a three-run double with the Lady Hurricane (2-0) trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning. She also earned the pitching victory with a complete-game effort, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out four.
Jonesboro tallied 22 hits. Serenity Jefferson joined Harris with four hits. Justice Young, Caroline Hughes, Hannah Henson and Peyton Church each managed multiple hits for the Lady Hurricane.
Alyssa Bell and Tiara Postell had multiple hits for Trumann. Postell also had four stolen bases.
Wynne edges Nettleton
JONESBORO — Wynne nipped Nettleton 9-8 Thursday in high school softball.
Hannah Marsico hit a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs for Nettleton. Kate Golden was 2-for-3 with an RBI and four stolen bases for the Lady Raiders.
Also for Nettleton, Mekenzie Racy doubled and scored twice; Becca Tibbs had a hit and two RBIs; and Teagan Weaver doubled.
Acelen Hart pitched all seven innings for Nettleton, striking out seven while allowing eight earned runs on 14 hits. Caty Moore, Alyssa Webb, Halle Parker, Alyssa Pardy and Madison Schoonover had multiple hits for Wynne, with Moore finishing 3-for-3.
Valley View sweeps Nettleton
JONESBORO — Valley View defeated Nettleton in a pair of benefit games Thursday in high school soccer, winning the girls’ game 7-1 and the boys’ game 10-0.
Elizabeth Becklund and Ellie Higgins finished with two goals and one assist each in the girls’ game. Josie Hargis added a goal and an assist. Leslie Ramirez and Maddie Teat scored one goal each, while Emi Grace Powell had an assist.
Edgar Ruiz scored three goals in the boys’ game, while Brody Dix had two goals and one assist for the Blazers. Brandon Southard added one goal and two assists, while Logan Scott contributed a goal and an assist.
Drew Liles, Wyatt Oldham and Arturo Gonzales scored one goal each. Zac Reese and Jose Mendoza had one assist apiece.
Layne Rains and Gabriel Haun combined for the shutout in goal.
Tuckerman wins opener
TUCKERMAN — David Platt struck out six batters over 5 1/3 innings Thursday to earn the pitching victory as Tuckerman defeated Riverside 7-4 in high school baseball.
Aaron Hurst and D.T. King both finished 2-for-4 to lead the Bulldogs (1-0) offensively. Six different Tuckerman players picked up RBIs.
Easton Hatch was 2-for-3 and scored a run for Riverside. Kaleb Tacker pitched three innings for the Rebels, giving up five runs (two earned).