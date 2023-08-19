Blazers edge Bearcats
JONESBORO — Valley View edged Brookland by three strokes Thursday to win a four-team boys’ high school golf match at RidgePointe Country Club.
Three players tied for medalist honors as Valley View’s Gavin Ellis and Parker Turley and Brookland’s Cole Kirby all shot 38 over nine holes.
Ellis, Turley, Spencer St. Pierre (40) and Hudson Hosman (42) combined for Valley View’s 158 team score. In addition to Cole Kirby, Tyson Seyler shot 40, Cord Kirby 41, Owen Stallings 42 and Ryder Gibson 42 for Brookland (15-2), which shot 161 as a team in the count-four format.
Blake Brothers (45), Connor Whitehead (45), Parker Wells (47) and Landon Smith (48) combined to shoot 185 for Gosnell. West Memphis had a 216 team score.
Playing individually, Valley View’s Hudson Rogers shot 44 and Brookland’s Tanner Laird finished at 46.
Valley View won the girls’ team competition by four strokes, shooting a combined 136 to Brookland’s 140.
Valley View’s Kenzie Green and West Memphis Kayla Shaull both shot 42 to lead the individual leaderboard. Green (42), Hannah Hyneman (47) and Anna Shinabery (47) combined for the Lady Blazers’ 136, while Erin Butler (43), Kody Redman (47) and Kaitlyn Lloyd (50) shot a combined 140 for the Lady Bearcats (9-2).
Gosnell’s Anna Claire Smith shot 45. Madison Bearden finished at 54 for the Valley View junior varsity, which had a 169 team score.
Hughes leads JHS golf with 75
JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes shot 75 Thursday to earn medalist honors as the Lady Hurricane defeated Cabot in girls’ high school golf at Jonesboro Country Club.
Hughes led the Lady Hurricane (8-3) to a 291 team score. Roxy Crotts shot 107, MaKenzie Krennerich 107 and Anna Claire Carter 109 for Jonesboro. Playing for the Lady Hurricane JV, Marlee Hagen finished at 100.
Cabot had a 325 team total, led by Elizabeth Esteban’s 81.
All five Cabot golfers shot in the 70s as the Panthers won the boys’ team competition with a 305 team total. Cabot’s Miken Ashmore shot 74 to earn medalist honors, while teammates Gabe Haslauer (76), Everett Hollingshead (77) and Parker Melikian (78) also contributed to the team score.
Win Paul Gibson shot 78 to lead Jonesboro (15-4). The Hurricane’s 327 team total also included scores from Jace Wills (81), Noah Reed (82) and Will Spikes (86).
Cabot won the boys’ junior varsity match with a 352 team total, five strokes ahead of the Hurricane. Harry Odom shot 86 and Drew McElhaney 87 to lead the Jonesboro junior varsity.
Riddle powers Wildcats in golf
WYNNE — Trumann’s Cobey Riddle shot 37 for medalist honors Thursday as the Wildcats defeated Wynne and Lonoke in boys’ high school golf at The Ridges at Village Creek.
Riddle, Gavin Greenwell (39) and Jake Osment (40) combined to shoot 116 for Trumann. Garrett Peevey (39), Luke Hess (44) and Cam Henson (46) shot a combined 129 for Wynne, while Lonoke finished at 155.
Wynne shot 177 as a team to win the girls’ competition, edging Trumann by three strokes. Ella Schlenker (58), Riley Bradley (59) and Katie Bradshaw (60) combined for Wynne’s team total. Playing individually, Wynne’s Emma Kelley shot 58 to tie Schlenker and Trumann’s Macey Powell for medalist honors.
Powell (58), Jaci Osment (60) and Jenna Hall (62) combined for Trumann’s 180 team score.
Lady Warriors win twice in volleyball
PARAGOULD — Westside won two varsity sets against Class 5A opponents Thursday in a benefit high school volleyball jamboree.
The Lady Warriors defeated Paragould 25-17 and Batesville 25-19. They open the regular season at home Monday against Harrisburg.
Westside’s Lanie Welch had seven kills and a service ace, while Ashley Kercheval was 5-of-5 serving with three kills against Paragould. Vada Watkins was also 5-of-5 serving; Mattyx Cureton had 11 assists and three digs; Izzy Wolf added two blocks; and Addi Montgomery came up with three digs.
Montgomery was 6-of-6 serving with four aces against Batesville. Welch had three kills and an ace; Kercheval was 6-of-6 serving; Hufstedler was 4-of-4 serving; Wolf had two blocks; and Cureton added four assists.
Westslde lost 26-24 to Jonesboro in a junior varsity set. For Westside, Madison Jones had three kills; Macy Milner was 5-of-5 serving with five digs; Rhyannon Sullins had four assists; Shaelie Guthrie had two blocks; and Madalyn Easley had two digs and an ace.
‘Live with the Red Wolves’ on Aug. 30
JONESBORO — The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will makes its 2023 debut Aug. 30.
The one-hour program will air on KFIN (FM-107.9) each Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 11. The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz will host the program.