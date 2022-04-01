Lady Warriors rally for victory
JONESBORO — Abby Manley and Rachel Edwards belted back-to-back home runs during a six-run fifth inning that lifted Westside to a 10-6 victory over Tuckerman in high school softball Thursday.
Manley belted a two-run home run and Edwards a solo shot as the Lady Warriors erased a 6-4 deficit.
Jada Diaz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Baile Rogers was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Manley had a hit and two RBIs; and Sloane Welch had a hit and two RBIs for Westside (9-3). Edwards and Gracie Landreth both finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, with Edwards scoring twice.
Manley pitched the last four innings for the victory, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Landreth pitched the first three innings, giving up two runs (one earned) and no hits while striking out four and walking four.
Cabot eases past JHS
CABOT — Cabot defeated Jonesboro 17-7 in high school baseball Thursday.
The Panthers led 12-0 after three innings, then answered the Hurricane’s sixth-run fourth with four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
Zac Day was 2-for-3 with a double with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Hurricane (10-5-1). Josh Hyneman was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Maddox Morrison, Meyer Maddox and Hudson Hosman also had RBIs for Jonesboro.
Dunn powers Marked Tree
MAMMOTH SPRING — Bryce Dunn was 5-for-5 with a there-run home run and six runs batted in Thursday for Marked Tree as the Indians routed Mammoth Spring 17-7 in 1A-3 conference baseball.
Aiden McGuire was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored for the Indians (6-4, 5-0 conference). Tate Swink earned the pitching victory, yielding seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Cook shoots 73 in Texas Open
SAN ANTONIO — Former Jonesboro High School and University of Arkansas golfer Austin Cook shot a 1-over par 73 Friday in the second round of the Texas Open.
Cook was even to par at 144 after two rounds. He fired a 1-under par 71 in the first round Thursday.