Hughes finishes second in 5A
GLENWOOD — Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes fired a 79 Monday to finish second individually at the Class 5A girls’ state golf tournament at Glenwood Country Club.
Hughes finished second to Sheridan’s Emma Hester, who shot 76 to earn medalist honors. She qualified for the Overall state tournament Oct. 14 at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock.
Jonesboro tied for fourth in the team standings at 293, a score produced by Hughes, Anna Claire Carter (105) and Mya Fulkerson (109). El Dorado (256) was the team champion, followed by Mountain Home and Greenwood in a tie for second at 273. Jonesboro and Russellville tied for fourth. Hot Springs Lakeside (299) was sixth.
ASU baseball sets alumni weekendJONESBORO — Arkansas State baseball will hold its annual Alumni Weekend for former A-State baseball players and their families on Nov. 5-6.
The event begins Friday, Nov. 5, with a Red Wolves Fall World Series game at 6 p.m. and an A-State baseball alumni social at the Barton’s Deck during the game.
The weekend will continue with an A-State baseball alumni golf tournament set for Saturday. Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. at Sage Meadows Country Club, with a shotgun start for the event set for 8 a.m. Cost to play is $100 per person or $400 per foursome for 18 holes.
Former players who plan to attend should contact Raffo by email at traffo@astate.edu.