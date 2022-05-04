EPC edges Southside
SOUTHSIDE — East Poinsett County scored four runs in the second inning Tuesday and held off Southside for a 4-3 victory in high school softball Tuesday.
Terrin Powell belted a two-run double to highlight the big inning for EPC (26-2). Kelly Ann Lucas and Keegan McCorkle also collected hits for the 2A-3 champion Lady Warriors, with McCorkle also driving in two runs.
McCorkle struck out 10 batters in a complete-game effort, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.
Chloe McCance had two hits and drove in all three runs for 4A-3 co-champion Southside (20-5).
Lady Rams win twice
WEST MEMPHIS — Lauren Stanley pitched a four-inning perfect game Tuesday as Paragould swept West Memphis in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader.
Stanley struck out 11 batters while not allowing a baserunner as the Lady Rams won the first game 16-0. She was also 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Sam Wood was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Molly McPherson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI; and Hadlee DeFries and Maddie Austin scored three runs each.
Paragould (12-9, 9-5 conference) completed the sweep with a 20-0 victory in the second game. KK Massey pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out five, and was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
Kayleene Roe was 3-for-3 with a double, a grand slam home run and six RBIs, while DeFries scored three runs and drove in three more.
Anderson, Nimmers win twice
LINCOLN — Osceola's Travelle Anderson and Terrence Nimmers scored in two events each Tuesday to help the Seminoles finish sixth in the boys' team standings at the Class 3A state track and field meet.
The Seminoles scored 32.50 points as a team. Prescott won the team title with 127 points.
Anderson finished third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200, while Nimmers placed second in the triple jump and tied for sixth in the high jump. Osceola's Keenan Jackson was sixth in the long jump, while the Seminoles finished fourth in the 4x200 relay and sixth in the 4x100.
Manila's Jacob Baugher was eighth in the 300 hurdles and the Lions finished seventh in the 4x400. Rivercrest scored in two relays, finishing fifth in the 4x200 and eighth in the 4x100.
Osceola's Doniah Haynes won the girls' long jump with a leap of 16-10. Haynes finished third in the triple jump and the Lady Seminoles were seventh in the 4x100 relay as they finished with 18 points, good for 16th in the team standings.
Manila's Emma Jackson and Emily Pryor tied for sixth and eighth, respectively, in the pole vault.
Beale places in two events
QUITMAN — Cross County's A.J. Beale placed in two events Tuesday at the Class 2A state track and field meet.
Beale finished sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump. Cross County also scored with a sixth-place finish in the 4x800 relay.
Marmaduke's Carson Robinson finished seventh in the 800-meter run and Sloan-Hendrix was seventh in the 4x800 relay.
Riverside's Ali Towles finished sixth in the girls' discus.
SBC honors ASU's Palma Simo
JONESBORO — For the third time this season and the second time in the last three weeks, Arkansas State track and field thrower Aimar Palma Simo earned the Sun Belt Conference’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honor.
The league leader in the hammer throw continued his standout sophomore campaign this past weekend at the Music City Challenge in Nashville. Palma Simo was the top collegian in the event, finishing second overall behind ASU school-record holder Cristian Ravar Ladislau, who competed unattached.
Palma Simo posted a top mark of 66.26m (217-5.0) to cap off a strong field series in which all six of his throws would have been the best in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Castellon, Spain, native’s season-best and collegiate-best mark of 67.75m (222-3.0) ranks 21st in all of Division I and eighth in the West, while also leading the Sun Belt by over 4 meters. He is also sixth among Spaniards in the world standings.