Hurricane baseball wins opener
MARION — Will Thyer’s three-run home run closed Jonesboro’s 13-2 victory over South Side Bee Branch in the PBR Arkansas high school baseball jamboree Monday.
The Hurricane (1-0) pounded out 12 hits while holding the Hornets to two in the season opener. Jonesboro scored eight runs over the first three innings and closed the game with five in the sixth.
Rykar Acebo was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Hurricane. Thyer was 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs.
Also for Jonesboro, Maddox Morrison was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs; Josh Hyneman was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Jack Cheatham was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Lance Davis earned the victory on the mound, giving up one hit and an unearned run while striking out two batters in three innings. Jack Gueno pitched one inning, allowing a run on two walks while striking out one, and Barrett Waleszonia worked two scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing one hit and one walk.
Jonesboro will travel to Rogers for games in the jamboree Friday and Saturday. The Hurricane will play Pulaski Academy on Friday at 6:30, Harrison on Saturday at 1:15 p.m., and the Northwest Arkansas Hornets on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Lady Bearcats win in shutout
BROOKLAND — Brookland defeated Nettleton 2-0 Monday in girls’ high school soccer.
Mallory Bristow and Aaliyah Mahmoud scored goals for the Lady Bearcats (1-0). Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
EPC rolls past Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Keegan McCorkle pitched a shutout Monday to lead East Poinsett County to a 17-0 victory over Harrisburg in high school softball.
McCorkle struck out 16 batters while giving up one hit over six innings.
Terrin Powell was 4-for-5 at the plate for the Lady Warriors (1-0). EPC scored eight runs in the sixth inning, which included Natalie Dunman’s triple and Mercedes Reel’s home run.
Powell, Reel and Zoe Constant each managed multiple hits for EPC. Constant also finished with five stolen bases.
Van Buren edges JHS soccer
VAN BUREN — Defending state champion Van Buren held off Jonesboro 4-3 Monday in boys’ high school soccer.
The Hurricane trailed 3-1 at halftime in its opener. Eder Leal scored two goals and Carlos Alvarado added one for Jonesboro. Calvin Hargis had six saves in goal.