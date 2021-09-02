Paragould cancels football game
PARAGOULD — Paragould has canceled tonight’s high school football game at Rivercrest due to COVID-19 concerns, the district announced.
According to a statement posted on the Paragould School District’s website Wednesday afternoon, 15 football players have been quarantined. The game will not be rescheduled.
Rivercrest head coach Johnny Fleming said he has made several calls in search of a new opponent this week, but had not found one as of Thursday afternoon.
Paragould is scheduled to host Pocahontas next week, while Rivercrest is scheduled to visit Valley View. Pocahontas is also off this week because of COVID-19 concerns, having rescheduled its game at Nettleton on Sept. 17.
Other games canceled this week because of COVID-19 include Gosnell-Valley View and Newport-Heber Springs. Valley View picked up Harding Academy to replace Gosnell.
UAPB cancels soccer match with A-StateJONESBORO — Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s soccer team, the Arkansas State women’s soccer match scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Non-conference contests in which a team has COVID-19 concerns and cannot field a team are deemed a no contest. Sun Belt Conference procedures call for a conference match in which a team has COVID-19 issues to be deemed a forfeit for the conference standings. The A-State women’s soccer team has over 90 percent of its players and staff vaccinated.
The Red Wolves host Kansas Sunday at the A-State Soccer Park. As previously announced, kickoff has been moved to noon instead of the original 1 p.m. start due to travel arrangements for Kansas.
JHS golfers defeat Marion, West MemphisWEST MEMPHIS — Jonesboro defeated West Memphis and Marion in boys’ and girls’ high school golf Wednesday at Meadowbrook Country Club.
Medalist Braden McKinney shot 37 to lead the Hurricane, which had a 173 team total. Hudson Hosman shot 44, while both Carrington Reed and Win Paul Gibson finished at 46.
Marion shot 191 as a team and West Memphis was third at 219.
Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes fired a 35 to earn medalist honors in the girls’ match. Anna Claire Carter (47) and Celia Mayfield (50) also contributed to the Lady Hurricane’s 132 team total.
Marion finished at 144 and West Memphis was third at 153.