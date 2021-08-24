Valley View boys, JHS girls prevail
JONESBORO — The Valley View boys and Jonesboro girls won close nine-hole high school golf matches Tuesday at Jonesboro Country Club.
Luke Morgan fired a four-under-par 32 to earn medalist honors and lead the Blazers (10-0) to a 166 team total in the play-five, count-four format. Peyton Ellis (40), Parker Turley (45) and Jagger Kibler (49) also contributed to Valley View’s team total.
Hudson Hosman (40), Carrington Reid (42), Win Paul Gibson (43) and Brayden McKinney (46) combined to give Jonesboro (14-3) a 171 team score.
In the junior varsity competition, Valley View’s Hudson Lieblong and Ty Martin both shot 43, while Jonesboro’s Ethan Richardson finished at 45.
Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes fired a one-under-par 35 for medalist honors as the Lady Hurricane won the play-four, count-three girls’ competition by two strokes.
Hughes, Celia Mayfield (52) and Mya Fulkerson (55) gave the Lady Hurricane (14-2) a 142 team score. Caroline Prestidge (43), Kenzie Green (48) and Alex Horner (53) combined for 144 for Valley View (6-3).
Valley View’s Kendal Minton shot 51 in the JV competition.
Riddle, Willis lead field at North HillsJONESBORO — Trumann’s Cobey Riddle and Westside’s Bailey Willis earned medalist honors Monday in leading their respective teams to victory in high school golf at North Hills Golf Course.
Riddle shot 37 to lead the Wildcats to a 116 team score. Gavin Greenwell (39) and Jake Osment (40) added scores that were part of Trumann’s team total. The Wildcats’ Connor Everhart and Luke Montgomery, who participated as a junior varsity player, both finished at 41.
Harry Mosier (43), Landon Chadwick (58) and Gage Zaffarano (59) combined for Westside’s 160.
Willis finished at 55 to lead the girls’ field. The Lady Warriors won with a 175 team total that also included Crystal Barnes’ 58 and Ava Mosier’s 62. Trumann’s Jada Matthews (58), Mackenzie White (59) and Jenna Hall (62) combined for a 179 team score.