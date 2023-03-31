Spring sports roundup

Paragould’s Molly McPherson catches a popup during her team’s 5A-East softball doubleheader with Greene County Tech on Tuesday.

 Amy Glenn photo

BROOKLAND — Conner McClain pitched a five-inning complete game Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 12-2 victory over Pangburn in high school baseball.

McClain allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two. He also drove in two runs.