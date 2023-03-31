Spring sports roundup

BROOKLAND — Conner McClain pitched a five-inning complete game Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 12-2 victory over Pangburn in high school baseball.
McClain allowed two runs on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two. He also drove in two runs.
Dax Webb was 4-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBIs to lead the Bearcats (6-8). Weston Speir was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Cooper Bode was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Jake Reece was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cade Collins and Griffin Duvall hit one double each, while Jason Findley added an RBI as every starter had a hit for Brookland.
Searcy 17-12, Nettleton 1-6
SEARCY – Searcy swept a 5A-East baseball doubleheader against Nettleton on Tuesday, winning the first game 17-1 and the second 12-6.
Kaleb Tedder had a hit and an RBI for Nettleton in the first game.
Ethan Duffel was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Raiders in the second game. Maddox Hampton was 2-for-3 and scored twice, while Kaleb McClain was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Kamren Bender and Seth Bishop added a hit and an RBI each for Nettleton. Ford Raffo also drove in a run.
Softball GCT 6-13, Paragould 4-3
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech rallied for a 6-4 victory over Paragould in the first game of Tuesday’s 5A-East softball doubleheader, then completed the sweep with a 13-3 victory in the second game.
Paragould led 4-1 entering the sixth inning of the first game. GCT’s Karley Burrow hit a two-run home run in the sixth and Marley Speer’s solo home run tied the game with one out in the seventh.
Brielle Sage gave the Lady Eagles a 6-4 lead with her two-out, two-run triple in the seventh.
GCT’s Ava Carter was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. Burrow was 3-for-4, while Weslyn Burnside had two hits.
Paragould’s McPherson was 3-for-4, driving in one run in both the first and third innings. Hadlee DeFries and Kiley Williams had one hit and one RBI each for the Lady Rams.
Paragould (4-9, 1-3 conference) led 3-2 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning. GCT (8-2, 4-0) answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning, then plated three more in the fifth and two in the sixth to end the game under the run rule.
Burnside had three hits, including two doubles, for the Lady Eagles. Burrow also had three hits; Carter was 2-for-3 with a double; and Speer and Chadastyn Hambrick hit one double each.
Andrea Pillow was 2-for-3 for Paragould. Williams had a hit and an RBI, while Kayleene Roe added a double for the Lady Rams.
Walnut Ridge 15, Hoxie 0
HOXIE – Walnut Ridge rolled past Hoxie 15-0 in 3A-2 conference softball Wednesday.
Taylor Forrester was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Bobcats (6-3, 3-1 conference). Ruthie Bell was 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Maddie Burris was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Maggie Brinsfield pitched five innings, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits.