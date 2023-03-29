BROOKLAND — Brookland scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday to defeat Wynne 4-2 in 4A-3 conference high school baseball.
Jake Reece was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning for the Bearcats (5-8, 4-0 conference). Reece earned the victory by pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out five batters and walking two.
Brookland starting pitcher Weston Speir pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out six batters and walking two. Conner McClain also had an RBI for the Bearcats.
Valley View 3, NLR 2
LITTLE ROCK – Valley View scored in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to defeat North Little Rock 3-2 in high school baseball.
Drew Gartman was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Blazers. Lawson Ward was 2-for-2 and earned the victory by pitching two innings in relief, giving up two runs on two hits. Eli Crecelius, Owen Roach and Ward combined to strike out 14 batters.
Earlier Saturday, the Blazers lost 7-6 to Little Rock Catholic.
Slade Caldwell homered, drove in two runs and scored three for Valley View. Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Kayson Becker hit a double.
Softball Brookland 13, Wynne 3
BROOKLAND – Brookland scored 10 runs in the fifth inning Monday to defeat Wynne 13-3 in 4A-3 conference high school softball.
Taylor Reed was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Brookland (6-2, 4-0 conference). Emery Booker was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Madison Wooldridge and Brianna Patterson belted home runs for the Lady Bearcats. Wooldridge was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Patterson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Bella Byerly was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Nicole Flowers had one hit and two RBIs; Ashlyn McNeese had a hit and an RBI; and Laken Carr also drove in a run for Brookland.
Reed pitched all five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out six batters.
Westside 12, Pocahontas 8
POCAHONTAS – Westside scored 12 runs over the final four innings Monday to defeat Pocahontas 12-8 in 4A-3 conference softball.
Megan Hedger was 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for the Lady Warriors (5-4, 2-1 conference).
Jada Diaz was 3-for-5 with a double; Mckyna Craig was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Mattyx Cureton had a hit and two RBIs; and Remi Crain was 2-for-3 for Westside.
Craig and Vada Watkins split pitching duties for Westside, combining to strike out nine.
Libby McIntyre hit a home run while driving in two runs for Pocahontas. Hannah Sullivan also had two RBIs for the Lady Redskins, while Kenzie Ogden and Victoria Nichols drove in one each.
Riverside 2, BIC 1
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored two runs in the fourth inning Monday to defeat Buffalo Island Central 2-1 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Brooklyn Berry had a hit and an RBI for Riverside (6-3, 4-1 conference). Katie Ridge was 2-for-3 for the Lady Rebels, while Annalee Qualls and Gracie Doty also had hits.
Klaire Womack pitched a complete game for Riverside, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 11 batters.
Jaylyn Cagle had a hit and an RBI for BIC. Cagle pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out two batters. Kendra Towell, Sydney Bryeans and Hallee Wells also had hits for the Mustangs.
Paragould 5, Jonesboro 4
JONESBORO – Paragould scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning Monday and held on for a 5-4 victory over Jonesboro in high school softball.
Kayleene Roe was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run batted in for Paragould (4-7). Andi Pillow was 2-for-4 with a double, while Madi Langston was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
EPC 10, Cross County 0
LEPANTO – Keegan McCorkle pitched a perfect game Monday to lead East Poinsett County to a 10-0 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 conference softball.
McCorkle struck out eight batters while pitching all five innings for EPC (11-3, 6-0 conference). She also had two hits, including a home run.
EPC’s Natalie Dunman drove in two runs with a first-inning double. McCorkle, Riley Ashcraft, Kelly Ashcraft, Jaycee Davis, Terrin Powell, and Kelly Ann Lucas all had RBIs in a seven-run third inning for the Lady Warriors.
Lucas also had two hits for EPC.
Soccer GCT 2, Poplar Bluff, Mo., 1
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech scored two goals in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Poplar Bluff, Mo., on Monday afternoon.
Bailey Reddick and Mackenzie Souers scored goals to give GCT a 2-0 lead. Poplar Bluff rallied to get one in the net, but the Lady Eagles held on for the win with goalkeeper Gabby Lincoln recording three saves.