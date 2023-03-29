BROOKLAND — Brookland scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday to defeat Wynne 4-2 in 4A-3 conference high school baseball.

Jake Reece was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning for the Bearcats (5-8, 4-0 conference). Reece earned the victory by pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out five batters and walking two.