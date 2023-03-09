Spring sports roundup

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning and also pitched seven strong innings Tuesday as Nettleton defeated Gosnell 3-2 in high school baseball.
The Raiders (3-1) loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth on a walk, an infield error and an intentional walk before Hampton’s infield single ended the game.
Hampton struck out 10 batters while giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings. Seth Bishop struck out two batters while pitching a scoreless eighth for the victory.
Nettleton trailed 2-0 before Jayce Williams hit a game-tying two-run single in the fourth inning.
Hampton and Zachary Bishop had two hits each for the Raiders, who finished with six as a team.
Trent Middleton had two hits and an RBI for Gosnell (2-2). Hunter Riggs pitched 7 2/3 innings for the Pirates, giving up three runs (none earned) on six hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Marion 7, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO – Slade Inman homered twice as Marion scored in each of the last four innings Tuesday to defeat Jonesboro 7-0 in high school baseball.
Inman was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Patriots (3-0). Jimmy Bumbaugh was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Marion, which scored one run in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Meyer Maddox and Rylan Jones had the only hits for Jonesboro (1-3). Jonesboro starting pitcher Luke Brodell worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three.
Soccer Nettleton 7, Marion 1
JONESBORO – Ruben Saldivar scored three goals and had one assist Tuesday as Nettleton opened its boys’ soccer season with a 7-1 victory over 5A-East foe Marion.
Antonio Almaraz and Juan Munoz added two goals each for the Raiders. Caleb Andrews came up with five saves and Francisco Orozco had one.
Nettleton hosts the inaugural Raider Invitational this weekend, with the Raiders playing Westside on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Marion 7, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Marion opened 5A-East conference play Tuesday with a 7-0 victory over Nettleton in girls’ soccer at Raider Field.
Ruby Allerano scored three goals to lead the Lady Patriots. Cheyenne Dotson added two goals, while Reese Goodwin and Larissa Firethunder scored once each. Isabella Cardenas and Madison Whillhite each contributed an assist, while Brenna Barlow led the defensive effort.
Both teams will compete in the Lady Ram Invitational this weekend at Paragould.
GCT 1, Batesville 0
PARAGOULD – Levi Compton scored on a header off a set piece from Josue Lagos with 16 minutes left in Tuesday’s game to lift Greene County Tech to a 1-0 victory over Batesville in 5A-East senior boys’ soccer.
Karson Eddings had a clean sheet in goal for the Eagles.
GCT 7, Batesville 0
PARAGOULD – Mackenzie Souers scored four goals Tuesday to lead Greene County Tech to a 7-0 victory over Batesville in 5A-East girls’ soccer.
Bailey Reddick scored twice and Lauren Pillow once for the Eagles, who led 5-0 at halftime. Gabby Lincoln recorded three saves and Hannah Davis closed the shutout in goal for GCT.
Softball Brookland 15, Blytheville 0
BLYTHEVILLE – Brookland rolled past Blytheville 15-0 Tuesday in 4A-3 conference high school softball.
Pitcher Taylor Reed (1-1) struck out nine batters in a no-hit effort. Reed also added a double, while Ashlyn McNeese had a hit and four RBIs for Brookland (1-2, 1-0 conference).
Paragould 12, BIC 4
MONETTE – Kiley Williams was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored Tuesday as Paragould defeated Buffalo Island Central 12-4 in high school softball.
Lauren Stanley was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Rams (1-0). Kayleene Roe was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI; while Shelby Messer drove in two runs.
Lauren Stanley pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 11 and walking three.
Tuckerman 7, Melbourne 5
TUCKERMAN – Hannah Nicholson struck out six batters and was 2-for-4 offensively as Tuckerman defeated Melbourne 7-5 in high school softball Tuesday. Gracie Smith was also 2-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs (2-1).
Riverside 16, Bay 1
LAKE CITY – Riverside rang up 15 hits Tuesday while defeating Bay 16-1 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs. Gracie Doty was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs for the Lady Rebels (2-0, 1-0 conference).
Annalee Qualls was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs; Kaylee Cox was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Katie Ridge had a hit and two RBIs; Ryley Eakins was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored; and Carly Jo Womack also hit a double.
Klaire Womack pitched all four innings, giving up one run and one hit while striking out eight and walking three.