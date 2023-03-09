Spring sports roundup

Nettleton pitcher Maddox Hampton throws to first base for an out after fielding a ground ball during Tuesday’s game against Gosnell. Hampton pitched seven innings and drove in the game-winning run in the eighth as the Raiders won 3-2.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning and also pitched seven strong innings Tuesday as Nettleton defeated Gosnell 3-2 in high school baseball.

The Raiders (3-1) loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth on a walk, an infield error and an intentional walk before Hampton’s infield single ended the game.