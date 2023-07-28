JONESBORO — Tommy Raffo has had a busy summer.
Raffo, who is preparing for his 16th season as Arkansas State’s head baseball coach, has been searching for a new pitching coach while recruiting and running camps. He announced the Red Wolves’ new pitching coach, Peyton Traywick, earlier this week.
Traywick, a Jacksonville native and Central Arkansas alumnus, was the pitching coach last season at NJCAA champion College of Central Florida, where his pitchers struck out 606 batters in 512.1 innings and had a combined 4.85 earned run average.
“In a short amount of time, he’s been able to send some top pitchers off to some really good Division I schools. They’ve had success. Winning a championship is a hard thing to do,” Raffo said. “They didn’t lose very many games at the College of Central Florida. Marty Smith, the head coach there, has done a great job with that program and he’s had a ton of coaches come out of that program and go to other schools, so there’s a track record there. We’re excited about having Peyton on board.”
Raffo said Traywick will be on the road recruiting with assistant coaches Drew LaBounty, ASU’s recruiting coordinator, and Henri Lartigue, who was recently promoted from volunteer assistant to a full-time role.
An NCAA rules change allowed baseball programs to add a third full-time assistant, a position filled by Lartigue, who joined the staff last year. LaBounty, meanwhile, is returning for his third season as an assistant and recruiting coordinator.
“Drew LaBounty has done a really good job in the recruiting process for us. He leads our offensive approach and our hitting, leads our infielders, and he’s done a wonderful job,” Raffo said. “He loves to teach, loves to recruit, is real relatable to the kids.
“Under the new NCAA rule changes, we’re allowed to have another coach. I appreciate the administration putting us on an even playing field and putting that position in place. It’s been a real help, especially with some continuity with Henri being on board from last year. He assists Drew and he’s our third-base coach during games, and he’s done a wonderful job coming over from Ole Miss as a student assistant. He’s got a bright future and he’s on the road recruiting with Drew.”
A series sweep of South Alabama on the final weekend helped ASU finish with a 20-31 overall record and a 9-19 Sun Belt Conference record. The Red Wolves were 12th in the 14-team Sun Belt, which had the fifth-best Ratings Percentage Index in Division I according to WarrenNolan.com.
While ASU improved statistically over the 2022 season in offensive and defensive stats, the Red Wolves had a 7.35 team earned run average that was 13th in the Sun Belt.
“We improved greatly from the middle of the year on. Our offensive numbers reflected that from the previous year,” Raffo said. “There was significant improvement across the board. A lot of the players had grown up that we had on the roster from the year previously and defensively, the emphasis on taking care of the ball was a priority.
“We’re still not where we want to be, but we drastically reduced our errors from where we were the previous year. We’re trending defensively in the right direction. It’s just the pitching part was very much the same.”
Freshman All-American Kyler Carmack, the Red Wolves’ top pitcher, transferred to Ole Miss. Raffo said the Red Wolves have taken steps to address pitching issues by adding signees in the spring and adding more commitments this summer.
First baseman Brandon Hager, a second-team ABCA All-South Region selection, returns after batting .346 with 15 home runs and 55 runs batted in. Hager belted 12 home runs in Sun Belt play.
“He’s just a strong kid. When he makes contact, the ball just takes off from his bat. His exit velocities off the barrel are significantly higher than the norm and obviously that’s where he gets some of his home runs,” Raffo said. “Fifteen home runs at the Tom could be 22 to 25 at some other schools. That’s another thing that I think our administration has looked into, that our dimensions do take away sometimes from our power hitters.”
Raffo said Cason Tollett, who batted .373 over 15 games, will be ready to go in the spring after having his 2023 season shortened because of a knee injury.
“The first game, that first night, he ruptures his patella tendon. He rehabs good enough to where he could help us with a brace. There was about a 13-game span where he came back to help us and as a team, we hit .309,” Raffo said. “He was a force in the lineup, he was a presence in the lineup as a DH, and just through the weakness, he wasn’t able to continue. He ended up having surgery before the season ended to fix it. He’s on his way to recovery and he’ll be back with us next year 100 percent.”
Second baseman Wil French, third baseman Daedrick Cail and outfielders Blake Burris, Cross Jumper and Allen Grier are also among the regular returnees for 2024.
“There is a core group of position players returning with Sun Belt experience, who actually proved to themselves and got better in the Sun Belt,” Raffo said. “We’re excited about that with our position players.”
Raffo said the coaching staff will continue recruiting for the 2024 roster until probably the first day of classes next month.
The Red Wolves received a commitment on social media Thursday from Tennessee transfer Austen Jaslove, a shortstop who played in 24 games and started 12 for the Volunteers in the spring.
ASU will announce its signing class around the first weekend of the fall semester, Raffo said. Fall practice will begin in late September and continue through October.