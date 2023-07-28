Staff change, recruiting keep Raffo busy

Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo (22) talks to infielders during a mound visit in the Red Wolves’ home victory over Arkansas-Little Rock in May.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton News Bureau

JONESBORO — Tommy Raffo has had a busy summer.

Raffo, who is preparing for his 16th season as Arkansas State’s head baseball coach, has been searching for a new pitching coach while recruiting and running camps. He announced the Red Wolves’ new pitching coach, Peyton Traywick, earlier this week.

