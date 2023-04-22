BROOKLAND — Senior basketball players from 22 high schools will gather Sunday for an annual event that helps wrap up the season.

The 16th annual Sun Senior Classic, an all-star doubleheader sponsored by Central Dealerships, will take place at Bearcat Arena for the first time. The girls’ game begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 3:30.

