BROOKLAND — Senior basketball players from 22 high schools will gather Sunday for an annual event that helps wrap up the season.
The 16th annual Sun Senior Classic, an all-star doubleheader sponsored by Central Dealerships, will take place at Bearcat Arena for the first time. The girls’ game begins at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ contest at 3:30.
All four teams practiced Wednesday in preparation for the contest, with the boys’ teams holding a joint practice. The boys’ all-star teams are led by two 5A-East conference coaches who took their respective clubs to the state tournament, Greene County Tech’s Jeff Guiot and Valley View’s Lane Campbell.
“Most of these guys all know each other. We wanted to talk to them about, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and play the right way, share the ball, play hard, try to guard, try to represent your school the best you can,’” said Guiot, who led GCT to the 5A state semifinals. “If you go out there and your effort is not very strong, that’s not how you want to represent your community, your town. Let’s play hard and get after it.”
Four players from Jonesboro’s Class 6A state championship team are on the rosters. State tournament MVP Deion Buford-Wesson and Isaac Harrell are on Campbell’s Blue team, while Devarious Montgomery and Phillip Tillman are on Guiot’s White team.
Two players from Manila’s 3A state championship team are also playing, state tournament MVP Brayden Nunnally for the White team and Jaron Burrow for the Blue squad. T.J. Jackson of Blytheville’s 4A state runner-up squad is on the White team, while Donny Childs of Marked Tree’s 1A state-runner-up team will play for the Blue.
“It’s a great group of guys, really, really good kids,” said Campbell, who led Valley View to its first state tournament berth since 2018. “They’re really going to represent their schools well.”
Campbell’s Blue roster includes Jackson Harmon, one of his seniors at Valley View, along with Brookland’s Matt Harrell, GCT’s Tyler Vincent, Sloan-Hendrix’s Braden Cox, Rector’s Kameron Jones and Nettleton’s Jordan Pigram.
“It’s an honor to be able to coach in the all-star game and be able to coach against Coach Guiot, a guy I look up to as a younger coach myself, and he’s been doing it for quite a while,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to coach against him again.”
Guiot also has two of his players at GCT, Benji Goodman and Garrett Cupp, on the White team along with Piggott’s Shawn-Hudson Seegraves, Nettleton’s Derodrick Moton, Paragould’s Gavin Hall and Bay’s Landon Therrell.
Guiot said Wednesday’s practice went well.
“They all had smiles on their faces. They’re competitors or they wouldn’t be in this all-star game, to have this opportunity,” Guiot said. “It’s nice that they’re all winners. They’re looking forward to the game. We’re trying to bring a little excitement to the all-star game.”
Both coaches in the girls’ game, Greene County Tech’s Jason Smith and Tuckerman’s Chad Soden, were impressed with the way their teams practiced Wednesday.
Smith’s Blue roster includes one of his players from GCT, Acey Fahr, as well as one of his former players from Nettleton, Akyria James. The Blue roster also includes Rector’s Carly Rodden, Piggott’s Grace Hooten, Marked Tree’s Kiasia Burns, Osceola’s Kayla Newson, Jonesboro’s Bramyia Johnson, Westside’s Megan Hedger, Valley View’s Morghan Weaver, Corning’s Whitley Bolen and Sara Crowe of Class 1A state champion Mammoth Spring.
“They showed up and we got a lot of shots up. They competed. They really got after it and they really had fun,” said Smith, who just completed his first season at GCT. “It’s a lot of kids who I think are familiar with one another whether it’s by conference or just like my three Clay County girls. Akyria and Bramyia have known each other their whole lives. There’s going to be a good chemistry there.”
Smith listed other connections the players on his team have beyond high school basketball.
“I know Acey and Morghan have had a relationship with one another like their whole lives and it doesn’t have anything to do with basketball. I know Akyria and Megan Hedger, they know each other outside of basketball,” Smith said. “It’s just really cool. I know that you represent your school and school colors so long, but outside of schools in today’s world, these kids know each other and they’re buddies.”
Soden’s White team roster includes two of his players from Tuckerman, Kenzie Soden and Ansley Dawson.
The team also features Diamond Reynolds of Jonesboro, Madison Wolfenbarger of Rector, Madison Hitchcock of Manila, Chelsea Hamilton of Class 3A state champion Salem, Kaylee Love of Melbourne, Stella Parker of Brookland, Kyla Williams of Nettleton, Brineka Taylor of Rivercrest and Mackenzie Thomas of Riverside.
“The girls seemed like they knew each other pretty well. They got along well, had a good scrimmage, got a lot of shots up,” Soden said. “Like Jason was saying, these girls know each other whether it’s from AAU, other sports, social media, things like that. They know who they are, but it’s a little different when you get to play with them. That’s what I’m looking forward to seeing, how they get together on the court.”
And for Soden, the Sun Senior Classic offers one more opportunity to coach his daughter Kenzie.
“Hopefully we can have a better ending than what our last game was,” the coach said. “That’s pretty special for me, for sure.”