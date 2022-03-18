JONESBORO — An all-star event that was paused for two basketball seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic returns this evening.
The 15th annual Sun Senior Classic, a high school basketball doubleheader featuring 40 of the area’s best senior players, will take place tonight at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena. The girls’ game tips off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Central Dealerships, the Sun Senior Classic dates to 2006. The doubleheader was held each season through 2018-19.
Players were selected for the games in consultation with area coaches, then divided into Blue and White teams. Tonight’s doubleheader, the first Sun Senior Classic to be held in FNB Arena, will be broadcast on KWHF (FM-95.9).
“It’s a great experience,” said Nettleton’s Bubba Deaton, who will coach the Blue boys’ teams this evening. “They all come from great high school programs and had great individual careers, great senior years. It’s going to be fun. Hopefully we can sneak out of there with a win while we’re at it.”
Twenty-one of the 40 players on the four rosters earned all-state honors this season. Five players in the boys’ game, three from Jonesboro and two from Osceola, won state championships last week in Hot Springs.
Class 5A state tournament MVP Quion Williams of Jonesboro is on the White team roster along with Hurricane teammate Amarion Wilson. Osceola’s Daylen Love and AJ Harris are also on the White team coached by Manila’s Lee Wimberley.
Jesse Washington, who scored more than 1,000 points in his Jonesboro career, will play for Deaton’s Blue team.
Wimberley said he thinks the teams are pretty evenly matched. In addition to the Jonesboro and Osceola duos, the White team roster includes two players who were teammates in the past, Paragould’s Isaiah Jackson and Pocahontas’ Mason Baltz.
The White roster also includes Manila’s Jake Baltimore, Westside’s Spencer Honeycutt, Greene County Tech’s George Smith and Valley View’s Connor Tinsley.
“I do like the fact that we’ve got four state champions on ours. Any time you get kids who have played together, it’s going to look better because they’re going to be more comfortable,” Wimberley said. “Jackson was at Pocahontas, so he and Baltz are back together for the first time since he moved to Paragould, and (in practice) I was really impressed with Tinsley and Baltz. Talent-wise. I think the teams are pretty even. It should make for an interesting game.”
In addition to Washington, Deaton’s Blue team roster includes three players off his Nettleton squad, DaVares Whitaker, Brandon Anderson and Andre Davis; two players from Walnut Ridge, Ty Flippo and Jayden Hollister; the game’s tallest player, Buffalo Island Central’s 7-0 Caden Whitehead; Brookland’s David York; Ridgefield Christian’s Noah Stracener; and Marked Tree’s Itavious Nesbitt.
“I really like our team. I think we’ve got some good guards and I think we’ve got some good posts,” Deaton said. “Obviously I’ve never coached a 7-footer before, so that’s kind of neat, and he’s a legit 7-footer. We had fun (Wednesday night), played up and down a little bit. Some of them are at the stage of their career where they’re going to play next year somewhere and others, this might be it. What a way to go out, in front of your family and selected to play in this game. I think it’s a big deal to play in this, as any all-star game.”
Wynne’s Tim Hawkins, who coaches the girls’ White team, has three players from his 4A state quarterfinal team, Londyn McDaniel, Zahryia Baker and Darienne Carter.
Nettleton’s Briley Pena, who scored more than 2,000 points in her high school career, and D’maria Daniels are also on the White team roster along with Valley View’s Hunter Gibson and Hadden Lieblong; Manila’s Sadie McDonald; Trumann’s Nygeria Jones; and Greene County Tech’s Sierrah Floyd.
“The kids were excited at practice and had a lot of fun. That’s what I told them to do, go out and have a lot of fun, that you got picked to do it,” Hawkins said. “They’re excited about it. It’s always fun to be recognized like they’ve been recognized. It’s a good thing that we’ve got it going.”
Marmaduke’s Heidi Robinson, who scored more than 2,500 career points, and Bean Hoffman are on the girls’ Blue team coached by Rector’s Mitchell Weber.
The girls’ Blue team also includes Rector’s Ellie Ford; Westside’s Laynee Montgomery; Megyn Upton of Class 1A state runner-up Mammoth Spring; Greene County Tech’s Kylie Stokes and Emma Bates; Paragould’s Carson DeFries; Bay’s Destiny Bogard; and Brookland’s Katie Smith.
“I told them on Tuesday I’m just here to get you organized somewhat and get out of the way,” Weber said. “There’s so much talent that Coach Hawkins and I both have. I’m just there to make sure everybody is having fun and they’re organized.”
The shot clock will not be in use, not that any of the coaches expect to need it.
“I told them, ‘If you get an open shot in an all-star game, you better take it, because you might not get another one,’” Hawkins said. “We’re going to space the floor and let the kids go play.”
Tickets are $7 and doors open at 11 a.m. Elementary games are scheduled at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.