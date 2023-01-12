NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors held their annual site selection meeting Wednesday afternoon and awarded state and regional tournaments for most of the winter and spring sports.
Rogers was the only bidder for the Class 6A state basketball tournament. Pine Bluff beat out Lake Hamilton and Greenwood for the Class 5A tournament, while Blytheville was selected over Farmington and Clinton for Class 4A.
Lamar was picked over Melbourne for Class 3A; Rector was selected over Quitman, Cedar Ridge and Marshall for Class 2A; and County Line beat out Clarendon and Marked Tree for Class 1A, which will be held at Ozark High School.
Valley View was selected as the site for Class 5A soccer, scheduled May 11-13.
All the state and regional tournament sites for 2023 are as follows:
Class 1A – County Line @ Ozark
North – Buffalo Island Central
Region 1 – The New School & Ozark Catholic
Region 4 – Lafayette County
Region 1 – Valley Springs
Region 2 – West Side Greers Ferry
Region 1 – Valley Springs
Region 2 – West Side Greers Ferry
Class 6A – Fort Smith Southside
Class 4A – Joe T. Robinson
Class 6A – Fort Smith Southside
Class 4A – Shiloh Christian