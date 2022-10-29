State finals feature Valley View, Brookland

HOT SPRINGS — Valley View and Brookland are back in the state volleyball finals again today, but they’re not playing each other this time.
Brookland takes the court in the Hot Springs Convention Center to battle Shiloh Christian in the Class 4A state championship match at 3 p.m. Valley View plays in the following championship match, facing Benton in the Class 5A state final at 5 p.m.
All five state championship matches will be televised on Arkansas PBS (cable channel 2 in Jonesboro). Other state finals today include Mansfield-Lavaca, Class 2A, 11 a.m.; Hackett-Baptist Prep, Class 3A, 1 p.m.; and Fort Smith Southside-Fayetteville, Class 6A, 7 p.m.
Valley View and Brookland played for the Class 4A state final in each of the past three seasons, with the Lady Blazers winning each of those meetings. Reclassification placed the two teams in different tournament brackets for the 2022-24 cycle, with Valley View moving to 5A while Brookland stayed in 4A.
Thursday’s four-set victory over Mount St. Mary Academy in the 5A semifinals clinched Valley View’s 20th consecutive appearance in the state finals under coach Margie McGee. The Lady Blazers, who own more state championships than any other volleyball program in the state, have a 16-3 all-time record in the state finals.
Last year, Valley View became the first volleyball program in Arkansas to win a state title in seven consecutive seasons. The Lady Blazers claimed a state championship in 11 of the last 12 seasons, the only exception being the Class 5A state final in 2014 when Paragould nipped Valley View in five sets.
Valley View (28-4-1) marched past tournament host Greenbrier, Hot Springs Lakeside and Mount St. Mary in the first three rounds of this year’s state tournament. The Lady Blazers, who went through their 5A-East schedule without a loss, have won 23 of their last 25 matches, the only losses coming against Conway.
Senior standouts Morghan Weaver and Micah McMillan combined for 20 kills in Thursday’s 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-10 victory over Mount St. Mary.
Weaver had a team-high 11 kills and was also 13-of-15 serving with four aces, four blocks and five digs. McMillan added nine kills and was 15-of-15 serving with 12 assists and seven digs.
Riley Owens passed for 13 assists, also adding seven kills, four digs and three solo blocks. Jillian Frye joined Owens with seven kills and also had a block.
Also for the Lady Blazers, Hayden Gartman was 19-of-20 serving with two aces and 10 digs; Ava Routledge was 15-of-15 with an ace, eight digs and three assists; Kaysen Lomax recorded four kills and four digs; Bonnie Fagan chipped in with four kills and three digs; and Lylleigh Haddock was 9-of-9 serving with an ace and five digs.
In three state tournament matches, McMillan has 41 kills. She is also 43-of-45 serving with 46 assists and 17 digs. Weaver is 49-of-52 serving with 38 kills, eight blocks six aces and 24 digs in the state tournament.
Owens has produced 26 kills and 53 assists in the tournament. Gartman is 44-of-45 serving with 22 digs; Routledge is 42-of-42 with 25 digs; Fagan has 18 kills; Lomax owns 10 kills and 12 digs; and Haddock is 36-of-37 with 16 digs.
Benton (28-1) swept Sylvan Hills, Marion and Van Buren to reach the state championship match. The Lady Panthers, champions of the 5A-South, suffered their only loss at Conway in the regular-season finale.
Brookland (29-4) rolls into the Class 4A state final with a 21-match winning streak. Coach Nancy Rodriguez has led the Lady Bearcats to three state championships, the most recent in 2016.
Playing on their home court, the Lady Bearcats breezed through the first three rounds of the state tournament, sweeping Pulaski Robinson, Farmington and Westside. Brookland, champion of the 4A-Northeast conference, has not lost to a Class 4A opponent all season.
Sophomore Evan Polsgrove has 28 kills and 24 digs in the state tournament after finishing with a double-double of 15 kills and 11 digs against Westside in the semifinals. Senior Keeley Beary has 26 kills and 10 blocks, while junior Maddie Smith has 25 kills over the three matches.
Sophomore setter Chloe Rodriguez has 93 assists for the tournament along with 17 kills and six aces. Rylee Walker has served eight aces and has 38 digs this week, while Destiny Calderon has added 23 kills.
Shiloh Christian, champion of the 4A-Northwest conference, also has not lost to a Class 4A team this season. The Saints (23-4) swept Bauxite and Southside in the first two rounds of the state tournament before ousting Mena in four sets in the semifinals.