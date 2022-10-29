State finals feature Valley View, Brookland

The Valley View Lady Blazers earned a berth in today’s state volleyball finals at Hot Springs by defeating Mount St. Mary Academy in four sets in the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday in Greenbrier. Valley View, which is playing in a state volleyball final for the 20th consecutive season, will play Benton in Hot Springs today at 5 p.m.

 Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS — Valley View and Brookland are back in the state volleyball finals again today, but they’re not playing each other this time.

Brookland takes the court in the Hot Springs Convention Center to battle Shiloh Christian in the Class 4A state championship match at 3 p.m. Valley View plays in the following championship match, facing Benton in the Class 5A state final at 5 p.m.