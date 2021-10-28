JONESBORO — Westside remains solidly in the running for a 10th consecutive state playoff appearance with two games remaining in the season.
The top five teams in the 4A-3 conference will earn a place on the playoff bracket. Westside is part of a three-way tie for fourth place and the Warriors hold a tiebreaker edge over Cave City and Blytheville thanks to victories over both teams.
Coach Bobby Engle said the Warriors don’t talk about their playoff streak much, but he makes sure his players know a couple more victories could result in a better draw.
The third-place team from 4A-3 opens the playoffs at home, while the teams seeded fourth and fifth will travel to Northwest Arkansas in the first round.
“At this point in the season, we kind of know that first place is out of reach for us. We still have a lot to play for and we preach that every day and every week that we play,” Engle said.
“We could still end up in third place, end up 4-3 in the conference and third if things would work out. There’s some different scenarios that will play out the next couple of weeks that will determine whether we go or stay home.”
The Warriors (2-5, 2-3 conference) travel to Highland (2-6, 0-5) tonight. They close the regular season at home next week against Gosnell (1-6, 1-4).
Westside is coming off a 31-7 loss to Pocahontas that was a close game for three quarters. The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime and the Redskins (6-2, 4-1) led 13-7 at the end of the third quarter.
“I’ve told them pretty much all week long that I thought we played good for three and a half quarters and then the wheels kind of fell off a little bit,” Engle said. “We had a couple of personal fouls, got a little bit undisciplined, and when that happens, things don’t go your way. I think we gave them half the fourth quarter and they jumped on it and took the opportunity, and that’s what good teams do.”
Westside’s lone touchdown came on defense when junior lineman Justin McFall picked up a fumble off a backward pass and returned it 22 yards.
Junior running back Cameron Hedger, who suffered an ankle injury the previous week against Cave City, ran for 79 yards on 17 carries against Pocahontas. Hedger has 771 yards rushing this season despite suffering ankle injuries that cut short his playing time in two games.
“Cameron’s a real quiet kid, he doesn’t say a whole lot. I don’t think it’s about what individual stuff he can accomplish as long as the team’s winning,” Engle said.
“As long as the team is winning, he’s pretty good with that, but he’s done a good job. Any time you’ve got 700 yards in seven games and you haven’t completed a couple of games due to injuries, you’re having a pretty good season.”
Hedger has scored eight rushing touchdowns. He also has two kickoff returns for touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Junior fullback Darvin Fowler is Westside’s second-leading rusher with 346 yards and three touchdowns for the season. Fowler is also the Warriors’ most consistent defensive player at his inside linebacker position, Engle said, and senior linebacker Edward Wilson and senior defensive lineman Michael Ivy also drew praise from Engle for their play against Pocahontas.
Highland, which owns victories over Walnut Ridge and Piggott, is coming off a 35-20 loss at Cave City. The Rebels led 20-6 in the third quarter before the Cavemen scored the final 29 points.
Senior quarterback Wyatt Goodman threw two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Linden Whitlow and also ran for a touchdown in last week’s game.
“He’s a good athlete, a left-hander, which poses a different kind of threat usually as we knew for having one for three or four years here. He’s going to get the ball to the open guy,” Engle said of the Highland quarterback.
“I think he’s pretty accurate on his passing, he throws the deep ball well and he has a couple of guys who will go up and get it. It’s on us to make sure he doesn’t have time to do that. We have to put pressure on him up front and see if we can cause some turnovers.”