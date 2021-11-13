Trumann 27, Mena 14
TRUMANN — Rian King scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday night to lift Trumann to a 27-14 victory over Mena in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
The Wildcats (8-3) advance to play Warren in the second round next week. The Lumberjacks received a first-round bye.
Mena (5-6) scored twice in the third quarter to erase a 14-0 halftime deficit. Trumann responded as King, who finished with 71 yards on 17 carries, scored on a 5-yard run with 11:23 left in the game. Efrain Garcia added the extra point to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead.
King scored the clinching touchdown on a 5-yard run with 2:30 remaining in the game.
Trumann scored twice in the first nine minutes of the game to lead 14-0. Murphy Williams scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run with 8:20 left in the first quarter. Eli Evett scored the Wildcats’ second touchdown on a 3-yard run with 3:46 left in the opening period.
Williams finished with 91 yards on 13 carries and completed 11-of-22 passes for 115 yards. Dawson Shuburte was Trumann’s leading receiver with 74 yards on three receptions.
Pocahontas 47, Fountain Lake 28
POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker accounted for six touchdowns, including five rushing scores, to spur Pocahontas to a 47-28 victory over Fountain Lake in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
Baker finished with 243 yards rushing on 35 carries as he went over 2,000 yards rushing for the season in leading the Redskins (9-2) into next week’s second round. Pocahontas will travel to Pulaski Robinson (10-1) next Friday.
Fountain Lake (5-6) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to tie the game at 21 at halftime. The teams were still tied at 28 before Pocahontas scored 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Baker was 2-of-6 passing for 32 yards and a touchdown, which came on an 18-yard pass to Will Mason. Defensively he made six tackles and also intercepted a pass.
Reagan Womack added 128 yards on 18 carries for Pocahontas. Womack also made six tackles and forced a fumble on defense.
Including Friday’s statistics, Baker has 2,202 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on 279 carries for the season, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He has also passed for six touchdowns and scored one touchdown defensively.
Zane Hibbard led Pocahontas’ defense with 11 tackles Friday night. Cooper Sorg added nine tackles, Jordan Wilkerson and Jackson Privett had eight each, and Braden Vancil made seven tackles. Privett also forced a fumble.
Manila 49, Danville 25
MANILA — Manila added another accomplishment to its most successful football season Friday night.
The Lions’ first-ever home playoff game yielded a victory as Manila roared past Danville 49-25 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Manila (9-2) will travel to Booneville for a second-round game next week.
Four Lions finished with more than 100 yards as Manila pounded out 591 rushing yards as a team. Kurt Overton led the Lions with 232 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
Dustin Clark added 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries; Coby Taylor gained 122 yards on eight carries; and Peyton McQueen contributed 103 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Brent Wilson led the Lions defensively with 12 tackles, including two for loss, and a fumble recovery. Brian Neal II made eight tackles and Taylor had an interception.
Clark put the Lions on the board first with a 5-yard run at the 9:15 mark of the first quarter. Danville countered less than a minute later, taking a 7-6 lead, but Overton put Manila back in front later when he scored on a 46-yard run. Danville scored later in the period to take a 13-12 lead.
Overton put Manila in front for good on a 50-yard run with 8:45 left in the second quarter, followed by Tanner Miller’s two-point pass to Gabe Bennett. McQueen scored on a 79-yard run with 5:31 left in the half and Neal added the two-point conversion for a 28-13 lead.
Clark scored again on a 59-yard run and Overton added the extra point. Danville scored in the final minute of the half to pull within 35-19 at halftime.
The Little Johns (3-7) scored in the third quarter to pull within 35-25, but the Lions had the final two touchdowns as Overton broke runs of 65 and 75 yards in the third quarter. Elijah Fourthman added both extra points.
Newport 41, Lincoln 7
NEWPORT — Newport’s Dylan Braxton threw two touchdown passes and the Greyhounds scored three defensive/special teams touchdowns Friday to rout Lincoln 41-7 in the Class 3A state football playoffs.
Antwan Hardaway returned two interceptions for touchdowns for Newport (5-4). The Greyhounds will host Paris, a 17-14 winner over Riverview, in the second round next week.
Newport’s Brendon Curry returned the opening kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown, followed Jeremy Jarrett’s first extra point. Braxton later found Kylan Crite on a 13-yard touchdown pass as the Greyhounds led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Newport scored twice in the second quarter to lead 28-0 at halftime. Hardaway returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown and Braxton fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Kendall in the second period.
In the third quarter, Hardaway returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and Jammariel Balentine scored on a 19-yard run to close Newport’s scoring.
Braxton was 13-of-25 passing for 182 yards. Crite and Kendall caught four passes each for 66 and 43 yards, respectively. Jadarius Reed led the Greyhounds in rushing with 56 yards on nine carries, followed by Balentine with 45 yards on five carries.
Hardaway made six tackles in addition to his two interceptions.
Harmony Grove 35, Harrisburg 29
CAMDEN — Camden Harmony Grove rallied to defeat Harrisburg 35-29 in the first round of the Class 3A state football playoffs Friday night.
Harrisburg (5-6) led 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime. Harmony Grove (8-3) rallied to lead 29-21 before Harrisburg tied the game. An interception return for a touchdown gave Harmony Grove the margin of victory.
EPC 36, Mountainburg 8
LEPANTO — Dennis Gaines ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries Friday night as East Poinsett County’s late-season surge continued with a 36-8 victory over Mountainburg in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
The Warriors (4-6) have won four consecutive games after opening the season with six losses. EPC will travel to Quitman for a second-round game next week.
Gaines scored the first touchdown on a 5-yard run with 11:07 left in the first quarter, followed by the two-point conversion. EPC went up 16-0 when Candon Argo scored on 16-yard run and another two-point conversion with 8:31 left in the first peirod.
Gaines’ 77-yard touchdown run gave EPC a 22-0 lead with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Carter Smith threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Argo with 11:14 left in the first half, setting the 28-0 halftime score.
Gaines scored EPC’s final touchdown on a 51-yard run with 9:31 left in the third quarter, followed by the two-point conversion for a 36-0 lead. Mountainburg (4-6) scored in the fourth quarter.
Candon Argo finished with 31 yards rushing on just three carries.
Marked Tree 36, Murfreesboro 6
MURFREESBORO — Jayden Neal and Aiden McGuire scored two touchdowns each Friday night to lead Marked Tree to a 36-6 rout of Murfreesboro in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.
The Indians (5-5) will visit Magnet Cove in next week’s second round. Magnet Cove (6-4) had a first-round bye.
Marked Tree opened the scoring with 2:39 left in the second quarter on Neal’s 9-yard run, followed by McGuire’s two-point conversion. McGuire scored on a 2-yard run with 33 seconds left in the half to give Marked Tree a 14-0 lead.
The Indians pushed their lead to 30-0 in the third quarter. McGuire scored on a 6-yard run at the 9:26 mark and B.J. Marshall added the two-point conversion. Jaylon Bradley reached the end zone on a 2-yard run and McGuire passed to Cameron Marshall on the two-point conversion.
Neal scored Marked Tree’s last touchdown on a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter.