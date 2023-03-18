State record only part of picture for Baker

Pocahontas’ Connor Baker is the Player of the Year on the Best Under The Sun football team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

POCAHONTAS — The countdown began early in the season and continued until Connor Baker crossed the goal line for the 98th rushing touchdown of his football career at Pocahontas High School.

Baker didn’t have to keep track personally last fall, not with seemingly everyone around Pocahontas’ senior quarterback aware of the rushing touchdowns he needed to break the state’s career record.

