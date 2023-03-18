State record only part of picture for Baker

POCAHONTAS — The countdown began early in the season and continued until Connor Baker crossed the goal line for the 98th rushing touchdown of his football career at Pocahontas High School.
Baker didn’t have to keep track personally last fall, not with seemingly everyone around Pocahontas’ senior quarterback aware of the rushing touchdowns he needed to break the state’s career record.
“I heard about it enough that I knew what was going on,” Baker said. “People talked about it more than I talked about it.”
Baker, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, drew statewide attention as he broke a touchdown record that had stood since 2000 when Cedric Houston wrapped up his Clarendon career with 97.
Houston was on hand when Baker set the record during the Redskins’ 56-14 rout of Lincoln in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Baker ran for three touchdowns that night and added one more, the 100th of his career, the next week against Nashville before being sidelined early in the game with a broken hand in the season-ending loss.
The rushing touchdowns are only part of the statistical picture, however, for a player who rarely left the field when a game was in doubt.
Baker closed his career with 6,156 yards on 785 carries over three-plus seasons. He also made 381 tackles on defense, which is where he expects to play at Ouachita Baptist in the fall.
“I don’t know that anybody at Pocahontas will ever have a career like he’s had,” said new Pocahontas head coach Casey Chester, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator. “Not only offensively with 100 touchdowns, but he played inside linebacker, outside linebacker, safety, cornerback, returned kicks, returned punts. He did about everything you could do.
“When you have 30 carries and 20 tackles, most people can’t do that in a game.”
While Pocahontas coaches were careful to manage Baker’s workload, especially in victories that quickly became lopsided for the 4A-3 conference champions, he carried the football 40 or more times in a couple of games last fall.
Baker ran for 278 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries against Rivercrest, also making 10 tackles. He had 389 yards and five touchdowns on 41 carries against Blytheville.
Chester and offensive coordinator Cannon Davis said the Redskins had a simple plan for using timeouts. When Baker needed a breather, Pocahontas called time so he could rest.
The Redskins also gave him a break on punts, kickoffs and extra points, except when they needed a two-point conversion. Occasionally, especially early in the season in hot weather, Baker said he would ask to take off a play or two.
“We usually called timeouts after offensive drives to give me like a minute break,” Baker said. “We also had other two-way starters, so we gave the defense like a minute break to relax before the next drive. That was usually a couple of drives into the game, though. We didn’t just do that every time.”
Baker didn’t play in the second half of five games where Pocahontas (10-2) won easily, including the playoff game against Lincoln where he set the state career record.
Even so, Baker still rushed for 2,161 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2022 while averaging more than 24 carries per game. And on the occasions when he handed the ball off to running back Reagan Womack, Baker liked to look for someone to block on the back side of the play.
“I’d say I’m more of a power runner than a juke-and-driver kind of guy,” Baker said. “I mean, I can juke when I do it, but most of the time I look for the contact and running through people.”
While Baker didn’t attempt many passes, his offseason work with teammates led to improvement in 2022 as he was 61-of-89 (.685) for 918 yards and nine touchdowns, with two interceptions.
“He threw for more yards and developed a ton over the past year as a passer,” Davis said. “He knew his future was not playing quarterback, but he knew that for us to be the most successful as a team, he needed to do it. He worked a lot on it.”
Baker’s defensive statistics included 67 tackles (five for loss), 22 pass deflections, five interceptions and three sacks. He also had an 81-yard punt return.
Chester said Baker had three interceptions during his first game in the secondary, a 35-8 victory over Gosnell.
Baker (6-0, 195) drew college interest as a running back. Harding recruited him as a linebacker and Arkansas State made a preferred walk-on pitch before Baker ultimately signed with OBU.
“They see me as like an edge rusher and a safety too,” said Baker, who also played basketball as a senior and is competing for the Pocahontas track team. “They said they’ll try me at a couple different places.”
Baker started scoring rushing touchdowns for the Redskins after being moved up from the junior high team during 2019 season, when he reached the end zone four times. He scored 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020 and, after moving to quarterback, scored 40 touchdowns in 2021.
When his senior season began, Baker was 33 touchdowns short of Houston. Each week brought an update in his pursuit of the record as Pocahontas rolled through the regular season with only one loss.
“All he heard about for 10 weeks was that,” Davis said. “His teammates were great about it. They were for him all the way and super supportive. It’s hard to do what he does, as much as he does it, without teammates who are really, really supportive. There could be a lot of jealousy and we didn’t have any of that.”
Baker scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half of Pocahontas’ 41-14 victory over Highland in the regular-season finale, moving within one of the record. He tied the record late in the first quarter of the Lincoln game when he scored on a 1-yard run.
The Redskins quickly got the ball back and Baker wasted no time scoring the record-breaking touchdown, reaching the end zone on a 33-yard run with 11:50 remaining in the second quarter.
While he enjoyed the recognition that came with the record, Baker’s focus is on his future.
“It felt great at the moment,” Baker said. “Now I just have to get better and forget about it, kind of. I have to get ready for college ball now.”