JONESBORO — Micah McMillan scored three goals Thursday as Valley View rolled past Greenwood 5-1 in the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The Lady Blazers (16-3-2) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 4-0 in the second half to advance into today’s quarterfinals. Valley View is scheduled to play Maumelle, a 2-0 winner over Hot Springs Lakeside, this afternoon at 2.
Greenwood struck first on a goal with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half. McMillan answered with just over five minutes remaining in the half, setting the 1-1 halftime tie.
Valley View took the lead early in the second half when Jaden Crews ran down a long ball and set up Elizabeth Becklund, who scored with 36:30 remaining. The Lady Blazers gained insurance when Ellie Higgins’ corner kick bounced off a Greenwood defender and into the net with about 26 minutes to go.
McMillan produced Valley View’s last two goals. She scored on a header with 17:01 remaining and converted a penalty kick with 5:28 to play.
Other first-round winners in the 5A girls’ tournament included Pulaski Academy, 9-0 over Sheridan; Siloam Springs, 2-1 over Greene County Tech; El Dorado, 9-0 over Vilonia; Russellville, 2-1 over Searcy; Harrison, 6-0 over Paragould; and Little Rock Christian, 2-0 over Benton.
Today’s girls’ quarterfinal matchups include Pulaski Academy-Siloam Springs, 10 a.m. at Nettleton; El Dorado-Russellville, 10 a.m. at Valley View; Valley View-Maumelle; and Harrison-Little Rock Christian, 2 p.m. at Nettleton.
First-round boys’ winners included Pulaski Academy, 3-0 over Benton; Van Buren, 6-0 over GCT; Hot Springs Lakeside, 4-0 over Maumelle; and Hot Springs, 4-3 over Vilonia. Other games, including Valley View’s contest with Harrison, were not finished as of press time.
In other classifications, Rogers Heritage defeated Jonesboro 3-0 in the Class 6A girls’ tournament at Fort Smith; Brookland routed Bauxite 7-1 in the Class 4A girls’ tournament being hosted by Pulaski Robinson; Crowley’s Ridge Academy whipped Benton Harmony Grove in the Class 3A boys’ tournament at Bergman; and Subiaco Academy defeated Buffalo Island Central in the 3A boys’ tournament.
Softball
MARION – Greenwood scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to edge Valley View 4-3 in the Class 5A state softball tournament.
Valley View led 3-1 after scoring a run in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Blazers also scored once in the first and once in the fourth.
Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Anna Winkfield was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; and Ashlyn Beale belted a solo home run for the Lady Blazers.
Valley View’s Riley Smith pitched 6 2/3 innings. Smith gave up four runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out seven batters and walking one.
In other state tournament games completed early Thursday, Bentonville West defeated Jonesboro 12-1 in the 6A tournament at Benton, while Riverside routed Dierks 10-0 in the 2A tournament at Greenland.