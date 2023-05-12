JONESBORO — Micah McMillan scored three goals Thursday as Valley View rolled past Greenwood 5-1 in the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament at Central Dealerships Stadium.

The Lady Blazers (16-3-2) outscored the Lady Bulldogs 4-0 in the second half to advance into today’s quarterfinals. Valley View is scheduled to play Maumelle, a 2-0 winner over Hot Springs Lakeside, this afternoon at 2.