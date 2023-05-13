LITTLE ROCK — Abbi Brookreson scored four goals and Mack Allen two on Friday as Brookland rolled past Gentry 6-0 Friday in the Class 4A girls’ state soccer quarterfinals.

The Lady Bearcats advance to play 4A-North conference rival Pulaski Robinson, the tournament host, in the semifinals today at 10 a.m.

5A baseball

Quarterfinal games involving Valley View and Greene County Tech will take place today, weather permitting, at the Class 5A state baseball tournament in Marion.

The Blazers are scheduled to play Benton at 3 p.m., while the Golden Eagles are set to play Little Rock Christian at 10 a.m. Originally scheduled for Friday, those games were pushed back until today when Thursday's last four first-round games were unable to be played.

Semifinals in the tournament have been rescheduled for Sunday.