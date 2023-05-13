LITTLE ROCK — Abbi Brookreson scored four goals and Mack Allen two on Friday as Brookland rolled past Gentry 6-0 Friday in the Class 4A girls’ state soccer quarterfinals.
The Lady Bearcats advance to play 4A-North conference rival Pulaski Robinson, the tournament host, in the semifinals today at 10 a.m.
Aaliyah Mahmoud, Mallory Bristow and Allen had one assist each in Brookland's victory Friday. Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.
Brookland opened the tournament Thursday with a 7-1 victory over Bauxite. Allen scored four goals and Brookreson, who has reached the 100-goal mark for her career this week, added three. Mahmoud and Nichole Craig had one assist each, while Lisa Craig had a save in goal.
In the boys’ tournament, Brookland lost to Berryville in penalty kicks Friday evening. The teams played to a 2-2 tie through regulation and two overtime periods before Berryville prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.
Brookland outlasted Nashville in a penalty shootout Thursday, winning 4-1 in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 2-2 tie through regulation and overtime.
Gabe Guimond, Cesar Alvarado, David Wyatt and Carlos Mata converted penalty kicks Thursday for the Bearcats, while Dot Aloh had two saves in the shootout. Guimond scored both goals for Brookland.
6A baseball
CABOT – Bentonville defeated Jonesboro 7-5 in a game that started late Thursday night in the Class 6A state baseball tournament.
The game was tied 4-4 before Bentonville (19-12) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth inning and two in the bottom of the sixth. Jonesboro (12-15) scored once in the top of the seventh before falling short.
Jonesboro pitcher Meyer Maddox went the distance, striking out seven batters. Maddox was also 1-for-4 with a double offensively.
Hudson Hosman was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Hurricane. Rylan Jones was also 2-for-4; Maddox Morrison hit a double and drove in a run; and Charlie Dominguez was 1-for-4 with a double.
2A baseball
PRAIRIE GROVE – Riverside suffered a 13-10 loss to Cedar Ridge in the Class 2A state baseball quarterfinals Friday night.
The North Region champion Rebels (23-7) defeated Murfreesboro 10-2 in the first round Thursday night. Cash Gillis earned the pitching victory and also contributed at the plate in the first-round victory.
Gillis worked around eight walks while pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing only one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters. He was also 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Kaleb Tacker was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Rebels (23-6). Tucker Emery was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Thatcher Durham tripled and scored twice; Brayeson Timms had a hit and an RBI; Brady Robertson had a hit and scored twice; Zain McClure hit a double; and Jessie Schoolfield also had a hit.
Timms pitched an inning in relief, allowing one run, and Tacker recorded the final out.
Riverside scored two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away.
Bay exited the tournament Friday with an 8-2 loss to Episcopal in the quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets edged Ouachita 2-1 in the first round Thursday.
Sloan-Hendrix lost 4-3 to Mansfield on Thursday, while Buffalo Island Central fell 12-1 to Woodlawn.
4A softball
CABOT – Wynne defeated Morrilton 6-3 Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A state softball tournament.
The Lady Yellowjackets advance to play Ashdown this afternoon in the quarterfinals.
Westside fell in a slugfest against Malvern late Friday night, losing 13-10. Megan Hedger had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Mattyx Cureton also had two hits.
Earlier Friday, Nashville rallied to defeat Brookland 6-4.
5A softball
MARION – Greene County Tech edged Sheridan 4-2 Friday in the Class 5A state softball quarterfinals.
The Lady Eagles play Van Buren this afternoon in a semifinal matchup of No. 1 seeds. GCT won the 5A-East, while Van Buren is the champion of the 5A-West.
GCT pulled away from a 5-5 tie in the fourth inning Thursday to defeat Mountain Home 9-6 in the first round.
2A softball
GREENLAND – Riverside and East Poinsett County advanced to today's semifinals in the Class 2A state softball tournament with victories Friday.
Riverside edged Mount Vernon-Enola 3-1, while EPC defeated Magnet Cove 6-2 Friday in the quarterfinals. EPC (30-6) will play Mansfield in the semifinals at noon, while Riverside (23-4) will take on Quitman at 2:30 p.m.
A three-run sixth inning helped EPC pull away from Magnet Cove. Keegan McCorkle struck out six batters while limiting Magnet Cove to two runs on six hits.
McCorkle, Terrin Powell and Kelly Ashcraft had two hits each for the Lady Warriors.
EPC advanced Thursday with a 6-3 victory over Parkers Chapel. McCorkle struck out six batters and allowed only five hits in a complete-game performance.
Mercedes Reel, Powell and Natalie Dunman had two hits each for EPC. Riley Ashcraft drove in three runs.
3A baseball
ROGERS – Rivercrest defeated Mayflower 8-7 Friday in a first-round game at the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
The Colts advance to play Charleston in the quarterfinals today at 2:30 p.m.
Gosnell was eliminated with a 5-0 loss to Bismarck in the quarterfinals Friday. The Pirates edged Pangburn 3-2 in the first round Thursday.
Walnut Ridge was eliminated from the tournament Thursday night with a 6-0 loss to Harding Academy.
3A softball
LINCOLN – Tuckerman and Newport exited the Class 3A state softball tournament with losses Thursday. Baptist Prep eliminated Tuckerman 9-7, while Mayflower ousted Newport 10-0.
3A soccer
HARRISON – Crowley's Ridge Academy was eliminated from the Class 3A boys' state soccer tournament Friday with a 3-0 loss to Haas Hall Bentonville.
The Falcons defeated Benton Harmony Grove 10-0 in the first round Thursday.