Stellar season cut short for Lady Rams' Brown

PARAGOULD — Senior forward Keimauri Brown was playing her best basketball when Paragould rolled past Nettleton 50-14 on Valentine’s Day, leading the Lady Rams with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Paragould coach Sonja Tate believed she had a team capable of a state tournament run with the postseason only a couple of weeks away. Brown could sense it, too.
“I was really excited. The last game I played was probably my best game of the season,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘This is where I need to be, we’re about to go to state and we’re going to win state.’ I was really happy because throughout the season I had been improving and I had my best game.
“The next day at practice, I’m ready to work and I tore my ACL.”
The knee injury, suffered during a non-contact defensive drill, ended Brown’s season. The Lady Rams lost their last three regular-season games, falling into a second-place tie in the 5A-East conference, and exited the Class 5A state tournament in the first round.
While she was unable to finish the year, Brown’s stellar season led to Class 5A all-state honors and her selection as Player of the Year on the Best Under The Sun girls’ basketball team.
Tate said Brown impacted games on both ends of the court, especially on defense.
“Keimauri is really good off the bounce, getting that second bounce, rebounding. She’s really good at that and blocking shots, she’s good at that,” Tate said. “If I had to say one aspect of it, it would be her defense. She was a really good defender for us. When we lost her, we lost a lot. We didn’t win a game after she got injured.
“She just covered for so many people, being as long as she is with her height and her agility, being able to move around and cover so much ground. Defensively she was definitely that person in the paint where people didn’t want to come in there. We missed that a whole lot.”
Brown averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Lady Rams, who finished 19-10.
Blocking shots is what Brown said she enjoyed most.
“That’s definitely my favorite part about the game. It’s just fun,” said Brown, who had five blocks in a game against Valley View. “That’s the thrill of it, being confident and also owning the paint, making people have to give their respect or knowing like, ‘This is not just anybody you’re going in on; you’ve got to find a way to score, you have to do something to get there.’
“I feel like it also helps with defense’s momentum and my teammates trusted me that if they got beat, I could be there to help them.”
One of Brown’s most productive games came against Farmington in the championship game of Mountain Home’s Ultimate Auto Group tournament. She scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Lady Rams’ 51-48 loss to the eventual 4A state champions.
Other big games from a scoring standpoint came against Marion (21 points), Rogers (20 points) and Greene County Tech (19 points).
While Brown had big games earlier in her career – she scored 15 points to help the Lady Rams upset Lake Hamilton in the state tournament during her junior season – she was determined to do more this year.
“I always wanted the ball. I always asked for the ball down low,” she said. “I was confident about being down there, especially being a senior. My senior year, I was really assertive wanting the ball.”
Brown also played a greater role in handling the basketball, taking it up the court, Tate said.
“She was doing the things I’ve been asking her to do. She was getting the ball out off of rebounds and dribbling down the court, pushing the tempo,” Tate said. “She was doing those things right before she tore her ACL. She was the player I envisioned her being.”
Brown said her injury occurred when she tried to change directions during a drill. She underwent surgery April 4.
After Brown’s injury, the Lady Rams lost to West Memphis, Marion and GCT to end the regular season. Paragould suffered a 40-39 loss to Siloam Springs in the first round of the state tournament.
“We would have had a ring. I was looking forward to state, especially after that game (against Nettleton),” Brown said. “This is my last year. It was really hard being at state and not being able to help, just kind of sit there and not do anything.”
Tate thinks the Lady Rams would have at least advanced to Hot Springs for the state finals.
“I believe that if she hadn’t gotten hurt, we would have been in the finals of the state tournament,” Tate said. “I don’t know what would have happened, but I believe we would have gotten there. It was our goal at the beginning of the year and I think we were playing at that level.”