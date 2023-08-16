Stevenson ready for key role in A-State offense

JONESBORO — Emmanual Stevenson has learned not to take the next play for granted.
Stevenson quickly earned a role in Arkansas State’s offense as a true freshman in 2021, drawing seven starts at tight end while playing in each of the Red Wolves’ first 10 games. He caught his second touchdown pass of the season against Appalachian State in the season’s ninth game, one of his four receptions against the Mountaineers.
And then Stevenson’s first season of college ended with a knee injury the next week at Louisiana-Monroe, where he suffered two torn ligaments and a torn meniscus. The road back, the junior from Eufala, Ala., admits, was not easy.
“It was a process, I’m not going to lie. It was hard dealing with a whole new leg, to be honest,” Stevenson said early in fall camp. “You have to build up muscle and you have to build the belief in yourself to trust your knee. It was hard last year trying to recover instead of play. I feel like this year I’ve taken a big leap and I feel like I’m ahead of where I was my freshman year. It should be good this year.”
Stevenson was honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference two years ago despite missing the final two games. He came back last season to start in six games and play in all 12, recording three of his 13 receptions against Ohio State.
Still, offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said he’s not sure Stevenson ever felt quite himself in 2022.
“He missed an entire offseason rehabbing, just trying to get back to be part of the team and help out,” Heckendorf said. “This year, he’s had a full offseason where he’s been able to really get after it in the weight room with the strength and conditioning program of Coach Jeff Jones.
“You see a different Manny Stevenson. I think his confidence is different. How he talks is different, his leadership in that room is different, and I think that will translate to the play on the field. He’s got some young guys in there that he’s helping to grow and develop, because he understands that we like to play with two tight ends. We need to develop the depth in that room.”
With the transfer of All-Sun Belt tight end Seydou Traore, now on the roster at Mississippi State, Stevenson is the most experienced among ASU’s tight ends. Junior college transfer Kevin Diaz joined the Red Wolves in the spring, sophomore Miller McCrumby appeared in five games last season and Tyler Little is a true freshman who signed in December.
“We’re all a young group,” Stevenson said after Saturday’s scrimmage, “but I feel like as a whole we’re going to keep improving and keep growing.”
Stevenson expects to do more than he did in his freshman season, when he caught 22 passes for 193 yards. He had multiple catches in six of his 10 games, including four each against Tulsa and App State.
When the play call is a run, the Red Wolves are counting on the 6-foot-3, 233-pound Stevenson to help clear a path.
“Honestly I just see myself doing whatever the team needs me to do as far as the run game or the pass game,” Stevenson said. “I feel like whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. I feel like I should be a key point in our offense this year.”