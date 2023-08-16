Stevenson ready for key role in A-State offense

Junior tight end Emmanual Stevenson (12) goes through drills during practice Tuesday at Arkansas State.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Emmanual Stevenson has learned not to take the next play for granted.

Stevenson quickly earned a role in Arkansas State’s offense as a true freshman in 2021, drawing seven starts at tight end while playing in each of the Red Wolves’ first 10 games. He caught his second touchdown pass of the season against Appalachian State in the season’s ninth game, one of his four receptions against the Mountaineers.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com