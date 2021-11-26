Still set for final start at A-State

JONESBORO — Jacob Still was a few days past his 20th birthday when he made his first start at center for Arkansas State as a redshirt freshman in 2017.
The Red Wolves opened at Nebraska, which has a home sellout streak dating to 1962, and practiced with a silent cadence in anticipation of crowd noise. Then, Still said, they decided during pregame warmups to go with their regular cadence.
“We go out there the first drive, it’s loud and I’m geeked up, just jacked up, ready to play in that environment, and I can’t hear anything. Justice (Hansen) is behind me, and me and him talk about this all the time,” Still said. “We get the play on the sideline and we go out there, and I can’t hear him back there. I just snapped it because I thought he said hit, and he didn’t even call for the ball.
“Thank goodness it was a good snap and hit him in the chest. He picked it up and got like three yards, but if that had been a bad snap we probably would have started that game down by seven and I probably would not have been playing center after that game either.”
Now 24, Still will snap the football for the final time this afternoon as the Red Wolves (2-9, 1-6 Sun Belt) close the season against Texas State (3-8, 2-5 SBC) at Centennial Bank Stadium, where kickoff is set for 1 o’clock.
Assuming his presence on the field for today’s first drive, Still will make his 53rd career start, a school record according to research by ASU athletic media relations. Dwane Brown, the starting quarterback for ASU’s Division I-AA playoff seasons of 1984-87, previously held the record at 51.
Asked what comes to mind about making his 53rd career start, Still said the first thing is that he’s really old.
“Being able to play in 53 games alone is kind of crazy when I think back on it, all the games I prepared for, all the defenses and players that I prepared for, all the long practices and everything that goes into each game,” Still said. “It’s just a crazy stat. It doesn’t even feel like that for me because the days are long, but the years go by quick. I’m very blessed to have been able to play that long without any significant injuries, a lot of luck.”
Still is among the players being referred to this fall as “super seniors,” meaning they are second-year seniors taking advantage of an opportunity granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.
A fifth-year letterman from Collierville, Tenn., Still started all 12 games in 2017 and all 13 in 2018, 11 in 2019, 10 in 2020 and six so far this year.
First-year head coach Butch Jones has leaned on Still for information.
“I am so indebted and grateful for Jacob Still. He’s been a great resource for me,” Jones said. “Like every time we come in here, it’s like we’re trying to find the whys – why is this happening, why are we like this in our program, where are we at, how did this happen – and he’s probably been the greatest resource of anyone.
“He’s been very candid, very up front, and he knows this program as well as anybody. You talk about an individual who is invested in this program, who has an affinity for this program, who lives and dies with this program, it’s Jacob Still.”
Still grew up in a football family – his father, Eric, was an All-American lineman at Tennessee and his brother, Ben, played center at Ole Miss. His experience with ASU began in 2014 when he made an unofficial visit to watch the Red Wolves play Utah State.
Finding his name wasn’t written on the list of recruits for tickets, Still said he and his father bought tickets to sit near the press box. Centennial Bank Stadium had a far different look at that time, before construction of the new press box, the indoor practice facility and the athletic operations complex.
Still was impressed with the fans’ passion as the Red Wolves won 21-14 in overtime.
“I just remember the fans were just crazy and I was like, ‘Man, these fans are all in on this team,’” Still said.
“It’s funny that my first game that they didn’t have any of the facilities, but that honestly wasn’t the reason why I wanted to come here. I just fell in love with how passionate the fans were for the players and I just loved watching that team work and how passionate they were for each other, and I knew right then this was the place I wanted to be and I committed like two weeks later.”
Still’s passion for ASU was obvious after the Red Wolves defeated Florida International 34-26 in the 2019 Camellia Bowl.
After snapping the football to Layne Hatcher to run out the clock, Still sprinted to get one of the large A-State flags from the cheerleaders. He brought it back on the field to wave as the Red Wolves celebrated.
Still said he got the idea after watching his brother wave an Ole Miss flag after the Rebels defeated Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl his senior season.
“After that game he went and got the flag and he started waving it around their stadium and I was like, ‘If I ever get the chance to do that, I’m going to grab our flag and I’m going to trot around our field, too,’” Still said. “We won that game and I remember we were in victory formation. I snapped it to Layne, he took it and I just took off on a dead sprint because I remember thinking, ‘If I’m going to do it, I’m going to have to do it quick so I don’t get in trouble.’
“I went over there and grabbed it, and it had been raining all that game and it was heavier than I ever thought. I picked it up and I started running, and I was like, ‘Man, I’m not going to be able to do this very much.’ So I just ran to the 50-yard line and I started waving it a couple of times, and I just dropped it because I was out of breath.”
Still did not begin this season as a starter after falling behind Ethan Miner on the depth chart at center. ASU coaches shuffled the line during the Georgia Southern game, inserting Still at center and moving Miner to guard, and he was back in the lineup the following week for the Coastal Carolina game.
Jones said the way Still handled his situation shows character.
“Everything about Jacob Still is about character. He’s going into his last year, the season didn’t start off the way he had planned or liked, not starting, but you would have never known it,” Jones said.
“He continued to lead in his own way, continued to lead by positivity, brought it in practice every single day and when he got his opportunity, he made the most of it.”