BROOKLAND — Ayden Stinnett received the college opportunity he wanted all along.
Stinnett, an all-purpose threat last fall for Brookland, signed a letter of intent Thursday to play football at Lyon College. He is expected to play wide receiver for the Scots, who are going into their third season under head coach Chris Douglas.
“Coach Douglas reached out to me when I was a junior. Even before then, before he talked to me, my grandparents are all from Batesville and I’ve wanted to go to Lyon for a while,” Stinnett said. “I knew they had a football program and he reached out to me, and it just seemed like that’s what God wanted me to do. That’s where I wanted to go.”
Stinnett earned all-conference honors last fall as the Bearcats finished 5-5 overall while tying for fourth place in their second season of 5A-East conference football.
Brookland coach Eric Munoz described Stinnett as “a home run guy” with his big-play ability. Stinnett caught two touchdown passes last season, plays against Westside and Rivercrest that covered 86 and 67 yards, respectively, and scored a rushing touchdown against Batesville.
“He was a slot receiver, played some Z, which is outside receiver, and we ran some speed sweeps with him,” Munoz said. “He was a leader on defense as a strong safety out there making tackles and coverage, getting people lined up. He’s very smart, a really hard worker, and I’m excited for his opportunity.”
Douglas has plans for Stinnett in the Scots’ offense.
“Ayden is a superb athlete. We expect to use him a lot like he was used at Brookland at wide receiver,” Douglas said. “That’s a huge area of need for us in this year’s recruiting class. We’re expecting a lot of good opportunities and time to get on the field pretty quickly for him, just demonstrated by what he was able to do here.”
Stinnett had 51 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. He also made an impact on special teams with three blocked kicks.
Any role is fine with Stinnett, who caught 16 passes for 264 yards as a senior.
“I’m just ready to see what Coach Douglas wants to do,” Stinnett said. “Wherever he wants to put me, I’m just going to perform to the best of my ability.”
Stinnett joins a growing list of area recruits for the Scots, who are planning to move from NAIA to NCAA Division III after the 2022 season. Douglas said Lyon will remain in the Sooner Athletic Conference in the fall before making its transition.
Local recruiting is important for the Scots, Douglas said.
“In last year’s class we signed 10 (area) guys. We’re right around that number right now and we’re probably three to four weeks ahead of schedule from last year, so we’re really excited,” Douglas said. “Just getting our name out there has really been important and establishing our brand. We’ve started to develop those connections with coaches and players in this area that they understand that Lyon is going to be an opportunity to come and play and be coached well, but also loved up well. Relationships and family are a huge part of what we want to do at Lyon.”