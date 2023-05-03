Stone expected to make Dodgers debut today

JONESBORO — A phone call from one of his former players made a great weekend even better for Riverside High School baseball coach Ben Hogard.

Former Riverside star Gavin Stone, one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, is headed for the major leagues. Multiple media outlets have reported that Stone is being called up from Triple-A and is likely to start on the mound this afternoon when the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies.

