Stone expected to make Dodgers debut today

JONESBORO — A phone call from one of his former players made a great weekend even better for Riverside High School baseball coach Ben Hogard.
Former Riverside star Gavin Stone, one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, is headed for the major leagues. Multiple media outlets have reported that Stone is being called up from Triple-A and is likely to start on the mound this afternoon when the Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies.
“He called me on Saturday night, so it was a good day for the Riverside Rebels on Saturday,” Hogard said Monday. “We won the district softball tournament, won the baseball tournament and then I got a call and he said, ‘Coach, I’m in the big leagues.’”
While the Dodgers had not formally announced Stone as today’s starting pitcher as of Tuesday afternoon, he has been widely reported to be the team’s starter. The game begins at 3:10 (Central).
Riverside boys basketball coach Buster Campbell said today will be “a big party” in Lake City, although he’s planning to watch the game from a much closer vantage point than television.
“I’ve always told him that if he made it to the bigs, if at all possible I was going to be there,” Campbell said Tuesday afternoon. “That’s what we’re working on.”
Stone was a multi-sport star at Riverside before graduating in 2017. He signed with the baseball team at the University of Central Arkansas, where he pitched a no-hitter against Southeastern Louisiana in the coronavirus-abbreviated 2020 season.
While Stone made his mark with the Bears as a pitcher, he was also projected as a middle infielder in Division I baseball.
“Every college coach that I talked to said the same thing. They said he’s the kind of guy who could play middle infield for you and then you could bring him in to close a game out,” Hogard said. “That’s what everybody envisioned. Nobody talks about it now, because he’s such a good pitcher, but he was the best middle infielder I’ve ever seen in high school. It’s not even close.”
The Dodgers drafted Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and he has moved through the team’s minor league system. Last year he had a 1.48 earned run average in 121 2/3 innings with three different farm teams, finishing with Triple-A Oklahoma City, then turned heads with his performance with the major league team in spring training.
A right-hander, Stone is listed as the team’s No. 4 prospect on MLB.com. When his name came up in trade talks last year, Campbell received a call looking for information.
“A scout called me before the trade deadline and he said, ‘I found out you were his high school coach and have known him a long time. I just wanted to get some personal info because we’re really serious about trying to get him.’ This was a Cubs scout,” Campbell said. “I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to call a whole lot of people before you find anybody who will say anything bad about him. That’s the kind of kid he is.’
“He said, ‘Well, I can tell you this, I saw him pitch last week,’ and that’s when I think he struck out 13 in Triple-A. He said, ‘He’s ready. I’ll tell you this, he can get to the bigs a lot quicker with us than he can with the Dodgers.’ I think that’s an indication, that they didn’t put him on the trading block. I think they’re expecting pretty big things out of him.”
Stone spent time in Lake City during the offseason. Hogard said Stone watched the Rebels play basketball and would throw at the school every once in a while.
“I’m really excited for the kid. It’s awesome because he’s a great person first. He’s just such a wonderful kid,” Hogard said. “Everybody loves him. Everybody at Riverside just feels like he’s everybody’s brother. He’s just that kind of guy.”
Campbell expressed similar feelings.
“I’m just tickled to death for him. There couldn’t be any kid that I could think of who deserves it more,” Campbell said. “I’ve told people that he wasn’t one born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He’s worked for it.”