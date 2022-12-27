Stout field awaits Jonesboro in King Cotton

JONESBORO — Wes Swift wants to put Jonesboro in holiday basketball tournaments where the Hurricane will be challenged as a team and individuals will have a chance to impress college coaches.
While the Hurricane has traveled as far as Fort Worth, Texas, and Bristol, Tenn., in years past for those opportunities, they won’t have to leave the state this week.
Jonesboro plays the Newton Rams of Covington, Ga., this morning at 11:30 in the first round of the King Cotton Holiday Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Swift said the tournament field should be as good as any the Hurricane has faced during his time as head coach.
“Until you play, you don’t really, really know, but just looking on the front end, it’s every bit as good as the Whataburger tournament, if not better, that we played in back in ’15 or whenever that was,” Swift said. “Last year the Arby’s Classic, I thought it was really, really good, and there’s probably more talent here than there was there.”
The 16-team event in Pine Bluff is divided into two eight-team tournaments. Jonesboro and Newton are in the King Bracket, which also includes Beaumont United of Beaumont, Texas; Bishop O’Connell of Arlington, Va.; McEachern of Powder Springs, Ga.; Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C.; St. John Bosco of Bellflower, Calif.; and host Pine Bluff.
Little Rock Mills and White Hall, the other Arkansas teams in the King Cotton, are in the Creed Bracket.
Newton features 6-7 Stephon Castle, a UConn signee who was recently selected for the Iverson Classic in April.
Castle is 20th among players in the 2023 class in 247Sports Composite rankings. He earned all-tournament honors in the City of Palms Classic at Fort Myers, Fla., where the Rams went 3-1 and defeated St. Louis Vashon to win the consolation championship.
The Jonesboro-Newton winner will draw the Sidwell Friends-Beaumont United winner in the semifinals Wednesday, while the loser will play the Sidwell Friends-Beaumont United loser. Sidwell Friends was No. 18 in the latest MaxPreps national rankings; Beaumont United, led by Washington recruit Wesley Yates, was No. 32.
“Either way, win or lose, you’re going to get a nationally ranked team,” Swift said. “That’s the kind of tournament this is.”
Jonesboro (10-1) is ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Hurricane has won eight in a row since losing to North Little Rock in the finals of the Rumble on the Ridge at Forrest City.
Swift said the Hurricane has simplified its offense since beating Marion 48-42 in its most recent game. Jonesboro is holding opponents to 43.8 points per game and hasn’t given up more than 58.
“We’ll have to be at our best and that’s what we talked about at practice. We won’t be able to play a B-minus game (today) and have a chance to win,” Swift said. “It will have to be high level from an energy standpoint, from a focus standpoint, from an awareness standpoint and, on the offensive end, from a confidence standpoint.”
Founded in 1983, the King Cotton was held annually through 1999. Swift said he contacted King Cotton officials about playing in the tournament when the event was brought back in 2018.
Jonesboro has competed well in similar events. The Hurricane went 2-2 last year at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn., and finished second at the Whataburger Basketball Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, during the 2013-14 season.
“I don’t know what to expect as far as wins and losses go, but I know we’ll be ready to play on Tuesday at 11:30,” Swift said. “Win or lose, they’ll have to be equally ready the next day. If you’re not, this is the kind of tournament where you can get beat really bad, but I expect our guys to compete and be in every game we play.”
The tournament continues through Thursday.