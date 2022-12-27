Stout field awaits Jonesboro in King Cotton

Jonesboro’s Kylen Kelly (4) passes to Devarius Montgomery during the Hurricane’s 48-42 victory over Marion last week. Jonesboro plays Covington, Ga., Newton this morning at 11:30 in the King Cotton Holiday Classic at Pine Bluff.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Wes Swift wants to put Jonesboro in holiday basketball tournaments where the Hurricane will be challenged as a team and individuals will have a chance to impress college coaches.

While the Hurricane has traveled as far as Fort Worth, Texas, and Bristol, Tenn., in years past for those opportunities, they won’t have to leave the state this week.

