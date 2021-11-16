JONESBORO — Noah Stracener scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Monday night to lead Ridgefield Christian to a 67-53 victory over Gosnell in senior boys’ basketball.
Stracener scored 17 points in the first half as the Warriors (6-2) took a 35-22 halftime lead. Ridgefield Christian led 50-36 after the third quarter.
Michael Carl added 22 points and Doss McDaniel finished with 14 for the Warriors. Daniel Sullivan scored 13 points and Travis Reed added 11 for Gosnell.
GCT 60, Valley View 52PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech defeated Valley View 60-52 Monday night in senior boys’ basketball.
The game was close throughout, with the Eagles (2-0) leading the Blazers (0-1) 39-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Valley View (2-1) won the junior boys’ game 58-54, led by Oliver Barr with 21 points, Gavin Ellis with 15 and Drew Gartman with 13. Parker Harris scored 16 points to pace GCT, followed by Ripken Tucker and Jack Puckett with 13 each.
Nettleton 56, Rector 27RECTOR — Briley Pena scored 28 points Monday night to lead Nettleton to a 56-27 victory over Rector in senior girls’ basketball.
Nettleton (2-0) opened a 24-3 lead at halftime after holding Rector (1-3) without a field goal. The Lady Raiders led 40-19 at the end of the third quarter.
Diamond Kimble and Carmen McShan added nine points each for Nettleton, with Kimble grabbing 11 rebounds. Ellie Ford scored 11 points to lead Rector.
Nettleton won the senior B game 35-32.
Nettleton also won the junior girls’ game 38-15, led by Taylor Green with 11 points and Kiyuna Glayson with eight. Rylee Wilburn led Rector with seven points.
Riverside 47, Piggott 40
LAKE CITY — Harrison McAnally scored 19 points Monday night to lead Riverside to a 47-40 victory over Piggott in senior boys’ basketball.
Easton Hatch added 12 points for the Rebels (4-4). Piggott (0-1) led 18-17 after the first half, but Riverside edged in front 29-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves and Nate Brantley scored 12 points each for the Mohawks.
Riverside (9-0) won the junior boys’ game 51-22.
Manila 51, Blytheville 34BLYTHEVILLE — Manila moved to 4-0 in senior girls’ basketball Monday with a 51-34 victory over Blytheville.
Sadie McDonald led the Lady Lions with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds. Kinley Shelton added nine points.
Marmaduke 80, Mammoth Spring 66MARMADUKE — Marmaduke improved to 7-0 in senior girls’ basketball Monday night with an 80-66 victory over Mammoth Spring.
Chancey Henry made two 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Marmaduke regain the lead after Mammoth Spring (6-2) pulled in front 47-44. The Lady Greyhounds led 35-29 at halftime and 56-47 after the third quarter.
Carolina Hoffman led Marmaduke with 20 points, also adding five rebonds, four assists and four blocked shots. Heidi Robinson finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists, sinking 10-of-10 attempts from the free throw line.
Makenzie Hampton scored 16 points and Baylie Joiner added 13 to give Marmaduke four scorers in double figures.
Brynn Washam scored 20 points to lead Mammoth Spring. Chevelle Graves and Laney Young added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Tuckerman 54, Riverside 27TUCKERMAN — Shanley Williams scored 21 points Monday night to lead Tuckerman to a 54-27 victory over Riverside in senior girls’ basketball.
Kenzie Soden added 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs (6-2). Tuckerman led 11-4 after the first quarter, 27-11 at halftime and 46-20 after the third quarter.
Mackenzie Thomas scored nine points for Riverside (5-4).
Riverside won the junior girls’ game 49-13. Tuckerman prevailed in the seventh-grade game.
MacArthur 57, Brookland 16BROOKLAND — MacArthur improved to 4-0 in junior boys’ basketball Monday night with a 57-16 victory over Brookland.
Josh Burnett scored 13 points to lead the Cyclones. Drew West and Landon Lewis added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
MacArthur won the eighth-grade game 35-28 and Brookland took the seventh-grade game 29-24 in overtime.