Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.