Stracener lifts Warriors over Bears in OT

JONESBORO — Ridgefield Christian made sure senior center Noah Stracener had the ball in his hands at the end of overtime Monday night.
Stracener caught an inbound pass in the backcourt with 15.8 seconds remaining in a tie game with Mammoth Spring. He dribbled into the front court and drove into the lane to score with six seconds to play, lifting the Warriors to a 66-64 victory on their senior night.
Ridgefield tried a different play that resulted in a turnover with the score tied in the last 10 seconds of regulation. Given the same scenario in overtime, Warriors coach Tyre Washington called Stracener’s number directly during the timeout that preceded the go-ahead basket.
“The play was give the ball to 5 and everybody else move out of the way,” Washington said. “We tried to run a cute play at the end of regulation and I said, ‘Not again. I’m just giving 5 the ball and we’ll live with the results, one way or another.’”
The result, after Mammoth Spring’s final shot missed at the buzzer, was a victory that guaranteed the Warriors will play beyond the 1A-3 district tournament.
Ridgefield (16-13, 11-3 conference) clinched the No. 2 seed in the district tournament, which comes with a bye to the semifinals and an automatic berth in the Class 1A Region 2 tournament later this month at Hillcrest.
“That’s big. That’s something we wanted,” Washington said. “I was new coming into Ridgefield and they’ve had that the last past couple of years, and I just wanted to keep that tradition alive.”
The Warriors swept their regular-season series with the Bears (16-13, 10-3), who played regular-season champion Marked Tree on Tuesday. Both games were decided by two points.
Stracener finished with 24 points, including all five of his team’s points in overtime. The Warriors were down 64-61 in the extra period when Stracener came up with a steal around halfcourt and drove for a layup while drawing a foul with 27.5 seconds to go. His free throw tied the score.
“He’s been clutch for us all year long. That’s what he does,” Washington said of Stracener, who also had 10 rebounds.
Mammoth Spring, which hit 10 3-pointers as a team, missed a 3 on its next possession and the Warriors rebounded, setting up the go-ahead basket. The Bears called time after Stracener scored and set up a shot in the corner that missed as time expired.
Doss McDaniel hit four 3s to add 21 points for the Warriors. Michael Carl scored nine points, including seven in the fourth quarter, and Wil Archer finished with eight.
Brayden Cray scored 18 points, Blake Rogers added 15 on five 3s and Garret O’Dell finished with 14 for the Bears.
Mammoth Spring led 21-10 in the second quarter before McDaniel scored 11 points in the final four minutes of half to lead a Ridgefield rally. Archer’s 3 with one second left in the half gave the Warriors a 28-27 halftime lead.
McDaniel sank a deep 3 in the third quarter, helping Ridgefield lead by as many as five in the period.
“That kid can shoot the basketball. That’s his job. I’ve had to kind of push him into that role,” Washington said. “He wasn’t a confident shooter, but I told him in his role, bad shots are built into your role. If you take it and you feel it, you shoot that thing, and that’s what he did tonight. He kept us in it for a good stretch and I’m thankful for him.”
Mammoth Spring made three 3s in the final three minutes of the third quarter, two by O’Dell, to lead 45-43 at the end of the period.
Stracener hit a 3 as part of a 9-3 run in the fourth quarter for Ridgefield, which led 59-53 with 1:44 to go. The Bears rallied as Rogers drilled two 3s, including one that tied the score at 61 with 28 seconds to go. Neither team was able to score after having the ball in the final seconds of regulation, setting up overtime.