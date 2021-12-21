JONESBORO — Ridgefield Christian’s Noah Stracener scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Monday night to lead the Warriors to an 87-53 victory over Maynard in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Stracener’s scoring total included 13 points in the first quarter, five in the second, 15 in the third and eight in the fourth. The Warriors led 21-15 after the first quarter, 40-28 at halftime and 67-44 after the third quarter.
Wil Archer added 14 points and Doss McDaniel 11 for Ridgefield Christian (10-8, 5-1 conference).
Corey Rowe and Drey Beasley scored 15 points each for Maynard.
Nettleton 74, Valley View 55
JONESBORO — A dominant third quarter helped Nettleton pull away for a 74-55 victory over Valley View in senior boys’ basketball Monday at Blazer Arena.
The Raiders (9-2) outscored the Blazers 20-8 in the third quarter, receiving points from six different players as they took a 53-36 lead. Nettleton led 16-14 after the first quarter and 33-28 at halftime.
DaVares Whitaker scored 19 points and Brandon Anderson added 15 to lead the Raiders. Curtez Smith and Taylor Smith added nine points each.
Connor Tinsley scored 14 points, Trey Mitchell 11 and Jaden Hamilton-Wells 10 for Valley View (4-5).
Jacksonville 40, Nettleton 31
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville defeated Nettleton 40-31 in overtime Monday in senior girls’ basketball.
Jacksonville led Nettleton 21-16 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Raiders 14-4 in the second quarter. Nettleton outscored Jacksonville 10-3 in the third quarter, giving up only a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, and the teams were tied at 30 to end regulation.
Briley Pena scored 13 points and McKenzie Williams added 10 for Nettleton (10-3).
Rector 49, Manila 44
MANILA — Cooper Rabjohn sank five 3-pointers to score 21 points as Rector defeated Manila 49-44 in senior boys’ basketball Monday.
Kameron Jones had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (11-3). Rector outscored Manila 16-10 in the second quarter to take a 26-22 halftime lead and carried a 38-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jake Baltimore scored 11 points and Brayden Nunnally added 10 for Manila (7-5).
Rector won the junior boys’ game 49-32.