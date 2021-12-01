JONESBORO — The field for the 36th annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic has plenty of star power.
Defending Class 6A state champion North Little Rock, powered by five-star players Nick Smith Jr. and Kel’el Ware, was ranked sixth in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25. Bartlett, Tenn., features a high-level prospect in guard Amarr Knox, and Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said Bentonville has a couple of underclassmen who are drawing Division I attention.
Swift’s Hurricane returns five of its top six players from last year’s Class 5A state championship team, including two all-state seniors in guards Jesse Washington and Amarion Wilson.
“From top to bottom, I’d have to say it’s one of the stronger fields (in the Hurricane Classic),” Swift said. “At the top, it may be the best just because of the star power North Little Rock brings in.”
The eight-team tournament will include four games today, Friday and Saturday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. Jonesboro opens its season tonight, taking on Manila in the third game of the day at 7 p.m.
Swift said his team, which defeated Little Rock Mills 62-38 in a benefit game, is eager to get started.
“The guys who did not play football, who have been in here since August, they’re really hungry to get out there and the football guys have just been doing better and better each day,” Swift said. “We just got through with practice (Thursday), it was the day before the game, and everybody’s energy was really, really high. It was fun. They’re eager to get out there.
“I hope they’re not too anxious because you can get out there and play too fast and make some turnovers that you wouldn’t normally make. I kind of look for that a little bit early and then hopefully we’ll settle down and play better and better as the game goes on.”
Other games today match Bartlett and Ridgefield Christian at 4 p.m., North Little Rock and Beebe at 5:30 p.m., and Bentonville and Brookland at 8:30 p.m.
Jonesboro, Manila, Bentonville and Brookland are on the same side of the bracket, with North Little Rock, Bartlett, Beebe and Ridgefield on the other.
Smith, a 6-5 guard, has signed with Arkansas while Ware, a 7-0 center, has signed with Oregon. Swift said Corey Washington, a 6-7 senior at North Little Rock, is also drawing Division I offers.
The Charging’ Wildcats’ 3-0 record includes two victories over Texas opponents, including a 72-70 win over Dallas Kimball, at a classic in Texas.
Bartlett features Knox, a 6-3 guard who had been committed to Memphis before reopening his recruitment in late October. Bentonville, a Class 6A state semifinalist last season, has 6-3 junior Jaylen Lee and 6-8 sophomore Caden Miller.
Swift expects large crowds each day of the tournament.
“We love the Hurricane Classic and our fans being able to get back in here,” Swift said. “Just having full capacity, not having to worry about spacing out all over the place, I think the environment is going to be really good these next three days.”