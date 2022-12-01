JONESBORO — The 37th annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips off this evening at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym with four games.
Defending tournament champion Jonesboro takes on longtime rival West Memphis in the third game, set for 7 p.m. Hurricane coach Wes Swift said the tournament is an event his team looks forward to each year.
“When I got here, it was definitely something we wanted to keep rolling. It’s a big deal,” Swift said. “Our fans get to come watch us three straight days early in the year. It’s usually a pretty challenging event and it’s a big fundraiser for our booster club.”
Today’s first-round games begin with Fayetteville facing Osceola at 4 p.m. Nettleton and Gentry, Miss., clash at 5:30 p.m., while Brookland battles Pine Bluff at 8:30 p.m.
Jonesboro opened its season last weekend with a second-place finish at the Rumble on the Ridge in Forrest City. The Hurricane dispatched Memphis Overton 74-58 and Memphis Southwind 52-33 before losing 57-53 to North Little Rock in the championship game.
Swift, whose team is in Class 6A after winning the last two 5A state championships, said the Hurricane looked about how he expected.
“We’re playing too many kids right now, which a lot of times we do early in the year,” Swift said. “We played 11 in the first half of all three games and went as far as playing everybody in a couple of games. We’ve got to figure out a rotation of about nine kids and we’re getting closer to that. Obviously, that could be fluid and continue to change.
“There were some really good moments. Against North Little Rock we got beat by a little bit of a hungrier team, which we’ve talked about in the past. We’ve got to guard against that a little bit and not let people come attack us because of past success and still stay on the hunt, to understand this is a brand-new team.”
Nettleton is 3-0 going into its game against Gentry. The Raiders rallied to win their season opener at Vilonia, which reached the 5A quarterfinals last season, and have since blown out Beebe and Wynne.
The Raiders drew the tournament’s lone out-of-state team in the Gentry Rams. Gentry reached Mississippi’s Class 4A state semifinals and finished the year 24-7.
Swift said he has known Marlon Dorsey, Gentry’s first-year coach, for several years.
“We’ve known each other for a while and he got that job down there,” Swift said. “He knew about our tournament, and he contacted us, and usually when teams contact us, they’re pretty good. They usually don’t contact us if they’re not.”
Brookland is 3-0 with two victories over Paragould and one against Rogers Heritage.
The Bearcats open against a Pine Bluff squad that reached the Class 5A state semifinals last year. The Zebras have a couple of all-state returnees in 6-3 junior Courtney Crutchfield and 6-6 senior Jordon Harris.
Osceola, last year’s Class 3A state champion, is opening its season under new coach Bryanth Basemore. The Seminoles return state tournament MVP Jerry Long, among others.
Swift said Fayetteville, which is 4-0 entering the tournament, has a junior-laden team led by 6-1 point guard Jadyn Haney and 6-4 Ornette Gaines, a returning all-state player. The Bulldogs reached the 6A state semifinals last season.
Today’s winners and losers meet Friday, with semifinal games set for 7 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s games begin at 1 p.m., with the championship game set for 5:30.