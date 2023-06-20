Strong NEA contingent set for All-Star Game

Blytheville’s McKenzie Pierce, shown during the 4A-3 district tournament final in Trumann, will be the East head coach during Saturday’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Conway.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Blytheville boys’ basketball coach McKenzie Pierce sees several familiar names when he looks at the East squad he will lead into Saturday’s All-Star Game in Conway.

The team includes two standouts from Pierce’s Class 4A state runner-up team at Blytheville. Stars from Jonesboro, Manila, Rector, Sloan-Hendrix and Highland are also on the East roster.

