Strong NEA contingent set for All-Star Game

JONESBORO — Blytheville boys’ basketball coach McKenzie Pierce sees several familiar names when he looks at the East squad he will lead into Saturday’s All-Star Game in Conway.
The team includes two standouts from Pierce’s Class 4A state runner-up team at Blytheville. Stars from Jonesboro, Manila, Rector, Sloan-Hendrix and Highland are also on the East roster.
Pierce wanted as many players as possible from the region on the East roster. Northeast Arkansas enjoyed a big year with two state champions (Jonesboro and Manila) as well as two state runners-up (Blytheville and Marked Tree).
“When the head coach is from here, you have to kind of make sure everybody is taken care of,” Pierce said Friday. “Sometimes we get looked over. I was going to try to do my best to get as many Northeast Arkansas kids on display as possible.”
Blytheville’s Rashaud Marshall, who will be taking a break from his preseason work at Ole Miss, and TJ Jackson are on the East roster. The team also includes 6A state MVP Deion Buford-Wesson of Jonesboro, 3A state MVP Brayden Nunnally of Manila, Kameron Jones of Rector and Braden Cox of Sloan-Hendrix.
Jonesboro’s Isaac Harrell, who signed with Elon University, is unable to participate after being one of the initial selections. Highland’s Dylan Munroe, a Harding signee, was added to the East roster to replace Brookland’s Masen Woodall.
Both teams will have two players from each classification as well as three “wild card” selections on a roster of 15. No more than two players can be taken from one school.
Pierce is glad to have another game with Marshall and Jackson, the stars of Blytheville’s back-to-back 4A state runner-up teams.
“I’m appreciative of Ole Miss letting Rashaud come back and play. He’s been down there, he’s two full weeks in now,” Pierce said. “He’ll be three weeks in at Ole Miss once we get him back and I appreciate those guys letting me have him one more time, and definitely looking forward to coaching those two guys.”
Pierce didn’t expect this to be the year for him to make his All-Star coaching debut, even though the Chickasaws finished with a 34-2 record after their loss to Little Rock Christian in the state final.
“I was very surprised, to be honest, to get that call, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” Pierce said. “I’ll be honest, there have been a couple of years in the past where I’ve got online to vote – because that’s how you get selected, the coaches vote on it – and I’ve actually voted for myself a couple times. There’s a couple of years where I had some seniors that I would have liked to go down there with as an assistant coach, and it never happened.
“This year, the way the season ended, I was so checked out on basketball that I didn’t even take the time to get on there and vote for anybody. When (AAA deputy executive director) Joey Walters gave me that call, it was a nice gesture. I was very thankful to be selected by my peers who thought well enough of what we accomplished last season to be the head coach of the East All-Star team.”
Coaches and players report Friday at the University of Central Arkansas. Pierce said the East will hold one practice Friday afternoon and a walk-through Saturday morning ahead of a Saturday afternoon contest. Tipoff at the Farris Center is set for 3 p.m.
With many of the initial selections able to play, Pierce is pleased with the East roster.
“I’m not sure of the changes on the West side, but I definitely feel like we have a roster that’s got a lot of size and athleticism, and a lot of shooting,” he said. “That should make for pretty easy offense in the All-Star Game.”