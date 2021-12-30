Strong start key for Cedar Ridge

JONESBORO — With Camdyn Gipson unavailable most of the game, the Cedar Ridge Lady Wolves found scoring from other sources in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational girls' Division I tournament final.
Maddi Rider scored 17 points and three of her teammates combined for 27 more as the top-seeded Lady Wolves cruised past second-seeded Manila 56-35 Wednesday evening.
Gipson scored 55 points in Cedar Ridge's first three NEA games, including 23 against Trumann and 21 against Westside. She was off to another strong start Wednesday with six points when she aggravated an ankle injury with 6:38 left in the second quarter and her team leading 21-9.
Cedar Ridge coach Malcolm Long said Gipson turned both ankles in Monday's victory over Trumann.
"The Trumann game and the Westside game, she kind of carried us. She kind of put us on her back and carried us," Long said. "Today Maddi Rider stepped up offensively with Camdyn out, and Maddi did a great job offensively.
"Madison Jackson has had a heck of a tournament, probably made six or eight 3s throughout the tournament. I thought Bree Horton was just huge on the boards today and Kate Provence took care of the ball on offense and guarded Manila's best offensive player. All around, it was just a great team win and a great team effort."
Provence scored 10 points, Horton nine and Jackson eight in the championship game for the Lady Wolves (9-3).
Gipson was part of a strong start for Cedar Ridge. Manila's Olivia May hit a 3-pointer for the game's first points, but the Lady Lions (16-1) went scoreless for more than three minutes while the Lady Wolves scored the next nine points. Provence's 3 gave Cedar Ridge a 16-7 lead to end the first quarter.
Manila coach Cody Edgar said his team’s inexperience in big games showed early in the NEA final.
“A lot of the girls, that was the first championship game they’ve ever played in. We were talking about that in the shoot-around. The moment was a little bit big early,” Edgar said. “We knew we had to get off to a good start and in 16 games this year, we’ve won the first quarter. That was the first game all year we have not had the lead after the first quarter. That kind of changed our game plan and philosophy, how we play, because we’re really good playing with the lead with how we guard and how we execute.”
Madison Hitchcock scored 16 points and Sadie McDonald added 13 to lead Manila.
Up 21-11, Cedar Ridge used a 9-0 run to take a 30-11 lead in the second quarter. Manila scored the last four points of the first half, pulling within 30-15 at intermission, and the first three of the second to shave its deficit to 12 points.
Jackson, Rider and Horton scored the next six points to give Cedar Ridge a 36-18 lead with 3:26 left in the third quarter. Hitchcock hit two 3s to help Manila close a little ground, but Cedar Ridge still led 43-29 to end the third quarter.
Hitchcock's 3 pulled the Lady Lions within 47-35 with 4:55 remaining, but the Lady Wolves scored the last nine points to close the game.
All-NEA team
Division I girls
Madison Jackson, Bree Horton, Camdyn Gipson and Maddi Rider, Cedar Ridge; Madison Hitchcock, Sadie McDonald and Olivia May, Manila; Sloane Welch and Lanie Welch, Westside; Chloe Davis, Walnut Ridge; Nygeria Jones, Trumann; Vidalia McIntire and Hannah Lane, Bay; Raigan Head, Newport; Dreama Morrow, Cave City.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: Walnut Ridge.