Strong start propels Blue team to victory

JONESBORO — An early surge proved decisive in Saturday night's Sun Senior Classic all-star girls' basketball game.
The Blue squad went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter and went on to prevail 71-53 at First National Bank Arena in the 15th annual contest.
Five different players scored beyond the 3-point line as the Blue team shot 6-of-11 beyond the arc in the opening quarter to take a 23-10 lead. Westside's Laynee Montgomery hit two 3s in the first period while Greene County Tech's Kylie Stokes, Marmaduke's Heidi Robinson, Paragould's Carson DeFries and GCT's Emma Bates all sank one each.
The Blue team led 17-2 after its early run and 23-10 after the opening quarter. The margin remained 13 at halftime, the Blue team leading 39-26, and the Blue team stretched its lead to 55-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Robinson, who scored more than 2,600 points in her Marmaduke career, sank three of her team's 12 3-pointers to score 14 points in earning MVP honors. Stokes finished with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. All 10 players on the Blue roster scored and each grabbed at least one rebound as well.
Led by Robinson, seven of the 10 players on the Blue team hit a 3-pointer. Montgomery, Bates and Marmaduke's Bean Hoffman hit two each.
Nettleton's Briley Pena scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the White team. Wynne's Zahryia Baker added 10 points.