Stuttgart nips Valley View in region final

BROOKLAND — Stuttgart came up with the big hit that eluded Valley View in the Class 4A East Region softball tournament championship game Monday evening.
The Lady Ricebirds came up with three seventh-inning singles, the last being Ashlynn Eason’s single to left that scored two runs for a 2-0 victory over the Lady Blazers.
Pitchers held the upper hand on both sides for most of the game, Emma Banks for Stuttgart and Riley Smith for Valley View. Banks struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh, completing a three-hit shutout with her 14th strikeout of the game.
Smith gave up only five hits while striking out seven batters.
“That’s two of the best pitchers, in my opinion, in 4A for sure. They pitched each other pitch for pitch for six full innings and both teams made defensive plays,” Valley View coach B.J. Zipfel said. “In the end, they made one more offensive play than us and that was the difference in the game. When you get to this point, that’s what it’s going to come down to, which team is going to come up with the big play, and today it was them.”
Both teams will receive a first-round bye in the state tournament that begins Thursday in Nashville. Stuttgart (21-3) will play Thursday’s Gravette-Hamburg winner on Friday at 10 a.m., while Valley View (24-5) will take on the Farmington-Malvern winner Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Blazers were unable to capitalize on a few scoring chances. Anna Winkfield, who was 2-for-3, reached base on a one-out single in the fourth inning. Winkfield stole second base and took third base on the same play due to an error, but remained there as Banks retired the next two batters.
Sophie Newberry drew a walk in the Valley View fifth and took second on a wild pitch, but was stranded there. Winkfield was caught stealing in the sixth after hitting a single.
Mackenzie Whitlock added a single for the Lady Blazers’ other hit against Banks.
Westside (19-8) will play Morrilton on Thursday at 12:30 in the first round of the state tournament after defeating Southside 4-3 in Monday’s third-place game.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the second inning on Bailey Willis’ 2-run single, hits by Jada Diaz and Sloane Welch, and a Southside error.
Southside scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, before Westside made it 4-2 with a run in the fifth. Gracie Landreth singled and moved to third on a two-base error, then courtesy runner Remi Crain scored on a wild pitch.
Southside scored once in the sixth to set the final score.
Landreth (10-5) earned the win by allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. She struck out five and walked four.
Abby Manley picked up the save, coming on with two on and two out in the sixth and inducing a pop out. She gave up one hit while pitching a scoreless seventh.
Willis finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Megan Hedger and Landreth also had 2 hits each. Rachel Edwards, Diaz and Welch had single hits.
2A North Region
CARLISLE – East Poinsett County scored five runs in the seventh inning Monday to defeat McCrory 8-3 in the Class 2A North Region softball tournament championship game.
EPC pitcher Keegan McCorkle limited McCrory to six hits in a complete-game effort, striking out seven batters. Natalie Dunman had two hits and five RBIs for the Lady Warriors, while Zoe Constant had two hits and two RBIs.
The Lady Warriors (29-2) earned a No. 1 seed for the state tournament to be hosted by South Side Bee Branch. EPC will play Cotter on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Greenbrier High School.
Riverside finished third in the North Region tournament with a 4-1 victory over Rector. The third-seeded Lady Rebels will play Mansfield to open the state tournament, while the fourth-seeded Lady Cougars will play Lavaca.