JONESBORO — Bryan Hodgson was ready to hit the practice floor Wednesday afternoon.
Sporting an Arkansas State basketball shirt with the phrase “Well done is better than well said” on the back, the Red Wolves’ new men’s head coach took a break from preparations with the team to address the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club.
“I’m in uniform a little bit right now,” Hodgson admitted. “We just finished weights and our guys are actually in film right now, getting ready to take the practice floor at 12:45, but any time I’m asked to come out in the community and speak, I try not to turn any opportunities down.”
Hodgson’s first season with the Red Wolves is less than two months from its start. ASU has an Oct. 25 exhibition game with Trevecca Nazarene before starting a stout non-conference schedule Nov. 6 at Wisconsin.
Practice officially begins Sept. 25, Hodgson said, and the Red Wolves are in their third week of the preseason, spending four hours per week on the court as allowed by NCAA rules. The Red Wolves worked together eight weeks in the summer.
“We had a great summer. I thought we got a lot better as a team,” Hodgson said. “The guys got to know each other, they got to know the staff, and vice versa.”
The Red Wolves concluded the summer with a staff and player retreat at Stan Jones Mallard Lodge in Clover Bend. Hodgson said two former Navy SEALs who are his friends worked with the team during a 48-hour period that was a physical and mental retreat.
Mental and emotional team building exercises were the best part of the retreat, said Hodgson, who described his approach to recruiting as relationship-based.
“Recruiting is about relationships with people, building relationships. I think a lot of coaches skip that step and make it transactional,” Hodgson said. “I try to make it more relationship-oriented than transactional. I think that’s a big deal. You have to get young men and their parents to trust you, and you have to actually spend time with them to do that.”
Known nationally for his recruiting ability, Hodgson was hired by ASU in March after four seasons as an assistant coach on Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama. Last season the Crimson Tide carried the No. 1 overall seed into the NCAA Tournament.
ASU made an impression on Hodgson the previous year by hiring Jeff Purinton, who had been Alabama’s executive deputy athletic director, as its vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
“When Jeff left Alabama to take this job, I knew that this had to be a place that he believed he could excel at and that he could have an impact on immediately,” Hodgson said. “When the coaching search came around this last offseason, I interviewed at three different places and had several other opportunities, and ultimately chose to be here at Arkansas State because I share that same vision.
“There is tradition here in basketball, maybe not as rich as some would like, but they’ve had winning programs here and there have been coaches here who have had success. Most importantly, this part of the state enjoys basketball and supports basketball at a high level.”
ASU’s roster includes six returnees off last season’s 13-20 team and 10 newcomers. The newcomers include five Division I transfers and four players who most recently played junior college basketball.
Hodgson said dealing with the transfer portal is simply part of his job as a college basketball coach. “My deal with the transfer portal is it’s here and it’s not going anywhere,” he added, “so what we need to do is take advantage of it.”
Hodgson said he plans to introduce himself personally to students in addition to speaking to people around town. When asked about drawing crowds at First National Bank Arena, where ASU averaged 1,793 fans for 18 home games last season, he said winning is the answer.
“You’ll get some loyal people, but at the end of the day winning fixes a lot of things, so we plan on winning basketball games here,” Hodgson said. “When we start winning, people will show up. In the meantime, we’re going to get out and meet as many people as we can and encourage them to come.”
After playing three non-Division I opponents last season, the Red Wolves have none on the regular-season schedule for 2023-24. Nine of the 13 non-conference games will be played at road or neutral sites as ASU takes on Wisconsin, Iowa, Alabama, Louisville and Belmont, among others.
UAB, which is now in the American Athletic Conference, visits First National Bank Arena to start a home-and-home series with ASU on Dec. 9. Other non-conference home games are against Alcorn State (Nov. 14), Jackson State (Nov. 28) and an opponent to be named in the MAC-SBC Challenge on Feb. 10.
Hodgson said the Red Wolves’ home schedule will improve as they build their reputation.
“For us to get some of those teams to come play us here in Jonesboro, we have to be good, because it does them no good to come here and play a bad basketball team,” he said. “It hurts their chances of making the NCAA Tournament. ... We’re going to work on getting better opponents here at home and it starts by us going on the road and making a name for ourselves, trying to beat Wisconsin, Louisville, Iowa and Alabama.”