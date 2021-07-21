NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Football Teams, individual awards and Preseason Poll on Tuesday.
Arkansas State University was predicted to finish second in the West Division.
Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall was dubbed the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. McCall was the Sun Belt Player and Freshman of the Year in 2020, while both McCall and Martial are returning All-Sun Belt First Team honorees.
Coastal Carolina paced all conference programs with 11 Preseason All-Sun Belt selections, including a conference-best seven First Team picks.
The Chanticleers were followed closely by Georgia State (10), App State (9) and Louisiana (9).
Louisiana was picked to win its fourth-straight Sun Belt West Division title in the Preseason Coaches Poll, while capturing 9-of-10 first-place votes. Coastal Carolina and App State were tied atop the Sun Belt East Division ledger, though the Chanticleers claimed an edge with 6-of-10 first-place nods.
Coastal Carolina and Louisiana were Sun Belt co-champions in 2020, while App State won four-straight titles from 2016-19.
Sun Belt Football Media Day will kick off the 2021 Sun Belt football season on Thursday, July 22. The event will be broadcast on ESPN+, with a morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and an afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.